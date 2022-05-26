Prep Baseball | Carbondale's comeback comes up short in regional loss to Herrin

MOUNT VERNON – Through two innings, it looked like it’d be a quick day at the office for the Herrin Tigers in the regional semifinal match-up against Carbondale.

Leading 7-1 after two and with pitcher Cameron Evrard dealing on the mound, it didn’t look like Herrin would have any troubles picking up the win and heading to Saturday’s championship game. Then Eli Dyer took the mound for the Terriers and struck out eight over the next 4.1 innings, allowing no Tigers to score in that time. Meanwhile, Carbondale’s offense started to string some runs together and in the top of the seventh, had the bases loaded with nobody out and only trailing 7-5.

And that would go on to be the final after Fox Connor struck out the side to end the game.

“Any win’s a good win. It seems like we’ve gotten ourselves into situations like this before, so I just kind of sit back and let it go,” Herrin coach Rick Damico said. “I made the comment to one of the boys in the fifth inning – this is our fifth-,sixth-inning lull we always seem to go through. Sometimes we hold on and sometimes it’s bit us. Tonight we held on.”

It was a familiar story for Carbondale, too, as the Terriers haven’t gone quietly in most of their games this year before the season came to an end on a rainy Thursday evening.

“This is how it’s been all season. We have guys that fight and that are going to compete their butts off to the very end and I’m proud of them. It was early, we’re down 7-1 and they could’ve folded and made this a very short game,” coach Scott Hankey said. “But they battled their ass off.”

The Tigers put up four runs in the first inning on two hits with Evrard drawing a walk and Carter McCree moving him to third with a single. Talan Nemeth reached on an error that scored Evrard and Evan Young drove McCree in with a sacrifice fly. Hunter Serena walked and Eli Watkins smacked a two-run double off the wall to round out the scoring.

It was the top of the order getting it done again for Herrin in the second inning as Evrard singled and took second on a first-and-third steal play. McCree reached on a fielder’s choice as Carbondale third basemen Matthew Nadolski gunned Cameron McEvers at the plate. But Young took a pitch to right field and over the fence to drive in three runs, bringing him up to four RBI for the night.

“That ball Evan Young hit – that’s just a good swing and a well hit ball. He kept on it and drove it out of the park,” Damico said. “Eli Watkins hits a ball off the fence. You come out and put seven runs up, you’re kind of feeling good.”

Damico and the coaches felt even better about the day with Evrard’s pitching. The senior was dealing, striking out nine Terriers in his 5.2 innings of work allowing only four hits and two runs.

“When Cam’s on, his stuff can be overpowering. He kind of lost it a bit there for a few innings, we took some bad routes on balls and gave up some runs that we shouldn’t have,” Damico said. “But when he’s on, he’s pretty tough. He’s had a good year on the mound for us.”

That second inning proved to be Carbondale’s Ethan Chance’s final inning of work before exiting for Dyer with two outs in the frame. Dyer kept the Terriers alive in the game from then out out.

“Ethan didn’t have his best stuff today. You send a kid out there who’s 5-1, has a low ERA, pitches to contact – they hit him a little bit today because he didn’t have his best stuff. I mean, that’s baseball. Eli came in, shut them down and gave us a chance,” Hankey said. “We had a chance, but we just couldn’t pull through…(Eli’s) an amazing player. He’s a kid who gets better every day like a lot of our guys. He’s coming back next year and that gives us a really solid base of pitching that our younger guys need to learn from. He came in and threw a lot of strikes. He had a few walks, but he kept us in the game. We just didn’t quite get it done.”

While Dyer leads a good group of Terriers returning next year, seniors like Chance, Nadolski and shortstop Tommy Rushing will leave a massive hole to fill for Hankey.

“The fact that we’re still in the COVID era of players who lost a season because of it. They came in and worked their butts off. It’s such a remarkable improvement from last year to this year of how hard they worked, how much they wanted it,” he said. “The culture they’re building is irreplaceable. I’m going to miss these seniors. They’re a great group of guys. They’re great kids and great teammates to each other. It’s hard to replace these kinds of kids. We’ve got to move forward and I wish them nothing but the best of luck. I’m going to miss them.”

Herrin now looks ahead to regional hosts Mount Vernon who bested Richland County 3-2 on Wednesday. They'll square off for the regional title Saturday at 11 a.m.

