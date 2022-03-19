Prep Baseball | Carterville, Murphysboro's late start ends in 13-13 draw, game called due to darkness

CARTERVILLE – Neither Carterville head coach Nathan Biddle or Murphysboro coach Andrew Winters walked off the field after the two teams played to a 13-13 tie feeling good about what they just saw.

With almost as many errors as hits and tons of walks, both teams used everything they had at their disposals to come away even as the sun set on the fifth inning, ending the game due to darkness.

“A tie was the only way that game deserved to end,” Biddle said after talking to his team. “It was bad baseball on both sides – routine plays, neither team could make them. That’s not good enough. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get better.”

Winters agreed.

“It was sloppy – the defense was bad and we walked too many people,” he said. “There are a lot of things we have to do better but I can’t complain about our kids’ attitude. I can’t complain about how they competed.”

Nobody better personified that competitiveness than freshman Oliver Karje who entered the game in the second inning and threw two strong innings for the Red Devils.

“This was his first high pitching experience and it’s a varsity game against Carterville at Carterville. He competed and kept us in the game and that’s huge,” Winters said. “He’s not going to start on a normal week. If we don’t play two on Saturdays, he’s not a varsity pitcher and, to be honest, on the bus coming down here, he wasn’t a varsity pitcher. He was here for depth. But we needed him and he came up big for us. I couldn’t be prouder of the kid.”

The game came after a long day of baseball for both teams. Originally scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on John A. Logan College’s field, the game ended up starting after 4:30 p.m. at Carterville High School after both teams played Monticello on the Volunteers’ field. Carterville and Murphysboro both topped the Sages, but both games ran longer than expected, leading to the delayed start time and ultimately, the darkness stoppage.

“Overall, we’ve got some things to clean up but for as long a day of baseball as this has been – we’ve been in Carterville since 11 a.m. and it’s now 7:07 p.m. – I’m proud of my guys for not giving up or rolling over and continuing to compete every pitch,” Winters said.

Biddle admitted that spending all day around the park in around 40 degree weather is tough, but he isn’t letting his players have that as an excuse.

“We just got to get better. There’s no excuses whatsoever,” he said. “It was a long day, yes, but there’s no excuses. You’ve got to make routine plays.”

He did soften that stance a little bit when taking into consideration his team’s youth.

“We’re young and we’ve got a lot of guys learning how to play the game at a level that maybe they’ve never been asked to play before. That may take some time. We played five sophomores tonight. I think we had two players on the field today that had played varsity baseball last year. We’re young and we’re learning,” he said. “We’ll get better. I like my guys but they’ve got a lot of work to do. They have to go home and figure some things out about what’s expected from a mental standpoint. The physical will come next. If they're mentally right, the physical will come.”

Perhaps that’s the biggest takeaway from Saturday’s marathon of a day – getting young players more experience than they normally would get in varsity games. Like Karje for Murphysboro, almost all of Carterville’s starting nine in the late game were new to the varsity level this year. That’s what Biddle was hoping to get out of the day.

“We’ve got some spots we’re still trying to figure out, so early I think it helps with that. I’ll throw some different guys out there in the next game and see what they can do,” he said. “You’re letting some of your guys who aren’t full-time starters audition for spots. It doesn’t help playing three hours in 40 degree weather. But it’s mainly that – trying to figure out where some guys are going to fit.”

But at the end of the day, both coaches know that what their teams showed against each other isn’t going to be good enough to accomplish what they hope to this year.

