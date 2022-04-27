Prep Baseball | Carterville rallies past West Frankfort

CARTERVILLE — Peyton Bittle stole home to give Carterville its first run and freshman Drew Barrington drove in the go-ahead score as the Lions rallied from three runs down to beat West Frankfort, 4-3, Wednesday evening in high school baseball.

Carterville is now 12-7-2, while West Frankfort dropped to 5-11-1.

The Lions didn’t get much going against Redbirds starter Anthony Joyner and dug an early hole after two errors allowed West Frankfort a quick lead in the top of the first.

But in the fourth, Bittle dropped a perfect bunt and hustled for a single, then stole second base and took third on a passed ball before stealing home in front of catcher Jack Hogg with Barrington in the first-base batter’s box.

“We were having a hard time putting any hits together,” said Carterville coach Nathan Bittle, who is Peyton’s father. “We had two outs there and Peyton said, ‘Hey, dad, I think I can get it.’ And we actually worked on that yesterday in practice just to make sure the batter didn’t swing.

“It was a risk we had to take at that time. It was 3-0 and we had to find a way to get a run. I just felt like it was a chance we had to take and it paid off.”

West Frankfort got its early lead after Carterville starter Cade Bolin recorded two quick outs. Hogg worked a free pass, then Lucas Whittington and Jaden Smilanich both reached on errors and the Redbirds were up 2-0 before the Lions batted.

That lead grew in the third after Raj Jenkins walked, stole second and scored on a double by Whittington.

But the Redbirds didn’t score again. Bolin left the game in the fifth after throwing 90 pitches and notching 11 strikeouts. The righthander gave up just two hits, one earned run, walked three and plunked one.

Peyton Bittle relieved Bolin and ended up the statistical winner after recording the last seven outs, including two strikeouts. The game ended with Jenkins hitting into a beautifully-turned double play.

“We had some guys come out and throw really well and we had some guys that put the bat to the ball a little bit,” said West Frankfort coach Brady Mayer. “We had some guys execute some stuff pretty well but we’ve got to keep it together for a whole game.”

Carterville tied it with two runs in the fifth.

James Cravens beat out his own bunt single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout to second base by Blake Barnard.

And Brandon Skelcher, who took over at shortstop when Bittle replaced Bolin on the mound, walked and scored the tying run on the first pitch of the game by Keagan Bowers after he replaced Joyner on the bump.

Then in the sixth, Drew Pestka worked a walk from Bowers and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches, then plated the go-ahead run when lefty Barrington zipped a single into center field.

“You get two bunt hits to start something and then a freshman comes through with the big hit to give you the lead,” Nathan Bittle said. “I was proud of Drew for that because he’s struggled a little bit at the plate. He’s bounced back and forth between JV and varsity and today he got to come back up. I’m not scared to put him in there. He’s not scared of the moment and he came through for us and got a big hit.”

The comeback was made complete and official after Bowers reached on an error to start the top of the seventh, then Bittle fanned Drew Smith and induced Jenkins into a grounder toward second baseman Blake Barnard.

Barnard scooped the ball and flipped to Skelcher covering the bag at second. Skelcher relayed the ball to Elijah Keim at first base for the game-ending twin killing.

“We’ve been in that spot quite a few times this year where we’ve gotten down early and we’ve had to come back,” Nathan Bittle said. “It’s always easier on a coach’s heart when you have a lead to play with, but we’re used to having to come back. We had to do it with some small ball and that’s what we have to do a lot.

“Our guys aren’t worried when they get behind. They know we’ll come back and at least be in the game at the end.”

Carterville is now off until hosting Murphysboro on Tuesday, while West Frankfort travels to Benton on Friday for a rematch with the Rangers, who won their first meeting, 4-0, earlier this week.

