CARTERVILLE — It was Du Quoin that got off to the quick 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but that would be all the scoring they would get as the Carterville Lions rallied for a 7-5 conference win.

Senior righthander Peyton Bittle struggled to get out of the first inning against the Indians, allowing five runs on four hits – two bloops and two shots into the outfield.

After that, however, he was almost unhittable, allowing only one base knock the next six innings.

Meanwhile, the Lions were chipping away at the deficit, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to take a 6-5 lead. They added one insurance run in the fifth.

“Du Quoin’s a good hitting team and Peyton missed some spots in that first inning,” said Lions coach Nathan Bittle. “They got a couple of dink hits and followed that up with a couple of nice, line drive shots into the gap, and before you know it, it’s 5-0. I was asking myself, ‘What are we going to do from here?’”

The elder Bittle said playing from behind is something the Lions have experienced.

“Our kids got down 5-1 to Pinckneyville earlier this week and came back with a big 6-5 win. We’re kind of learning how to fight a little bit. And we’re starting to swing the bat better.”

PJ Winters led off the game for Du Quoin with a single. Camden Waller grounded out to the catcher for the first out, advancing Winters. Owen Cornett then laced a base hit to left center, driving in Winters.

Aiden Bradley walked and was then forced out at second on a fielder’s choice grounder back to Bittle off the bat of Luke Bauman. Cornett advanced to third on the play. Tilden Henderson was inserted as a courtesy runner for Bauman.

Gage Green blooped a single, driving in Cornett with the second run. Eli Maynor was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gavin Morgan then chased all three runners home with a double to account for the 5-0 lead.

After a scoreless bottom of the first, the Lions went to work in the second off Cornett, the Indians’ starting pitcher.

Blake Barnard reached on an error. A wild pitch advanced him to third. Brandon Skelcher followed with an RBI single, driving in Barnard. Elijah Keim was hit by a pitch. Cade Bolin advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch scored Skelcher. Drew Barrington followed with an RBI single to right, driving in Keim with the third run to make it 5-3.

In the third, Bittle reached on an infield single. Adam Vanderzille singled. Payton Van Horn bunted for a single to load the bases. Barnard bounced to Maynor at third, who threw home in an attempt to get the force out on BIttle at the plate, but the catcher – Bauman - could not snare the throw and two runs scored, tying the game at 5-5.

Carterville took the lead at 6-5 when Keim singled in Bauman. The Lions added one more tally in the fifth when Barnard singled with one out and came around to score on Skelcher’s RBI single.

“You get one run in, now there’s two, now there’s three, and before you know it, kids are starting to believe a little bit,” Bittle said. “Peyton on the mound was getting weak contact by moving the ball around and throwing strikes in and out of the zone, up and down, changing speeds. He was not very good for one inning and he was really darn good for six.”

Indians coach Tim Davis spoke highly of Bittle’s work.

“Their pitcher settled down and we didn’t take very many good at bats off of him after the first,” Davis said. “He kept us off balance and mixed in some off speed and got it in on our hands. He knows how to pitch. That kid’s a gamer. As for us … when you get a team down, you’ve got to put the gas down on them. And we didn’t do that.”

Du Quoin, now 10-8 overall and 2-3 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, next plays at Harrisburg on Saturday.

The Lions improve to 9-6 overall and 2-3 in the league. They play at Anna-Jonesboro on Monday and will host Nashville on Tuesday.