Prep Baseball | Carterville tops Carbondale, both teams get handled by Tolono

CARTERVILLE – The Lions pushed back Saturday’s round robin set of games with Tolono Unity and Carbondale because of forecasted bad weather, but it ended up being a great day for baseball. Unfortunately for the hosts and the Terriers down the road, it was mostly a great day for the Rockets as they handled Carterville, 8-0, and Carbondale, 15-3, before heading home. In the night cap, the Lions battled against the Terriers and came out with a 5-3 victory.

“Getting a win right now, for us, was big. The last pitchers we faced before Carbondale are as good as anybody you’ll see south of Champaign,” Carterville coach Nathan Bittle said after the win. “Our kids were a little down on themselves because they weren’t hitting it very well but, well, good pitchers are hard to hit. It was nice to have another shot today to come out and get back on track a little bit. I was pleased with the way we approached the game today.”

Despite returning home with two losses, Carbondale coach Scott Hankey is fine with how his team played on the day.

“Well, Tolono is a really good team. They were solid up and down the lineup, made every fundamental play that you could and they were very well coached. They just took it to us. They did a great job,” he said after the Carterville loss. “This game, I thought we came out with great energy, but kind of lost it halfway through and that’s when they got back in it. We still battled. Today we got beat twice – I can handle getting beat as long as we didn’t beat ourselves. That’s baseball. You never know what’s going to happen; you’ve just got to come out and play hard and that’s what we did.

“We have greedy guys. We have guys who want to compete. Sometimes you’re going to get it done and sometimes you don’t and today was just one of those days where we didn’t get it done,” he added. “Tolono is a really good team. I’m not surprised with that result because of what they can do and again, we still battled. We didn’t give up. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Rockets came to Carterville as one of the top 50 teams in the state of Illinois regardless of class and No. 8 in 2A. They lived up to hype with a combination of great pitching and a potent offense.

For the Lions, getting the win over Carbondale – a team that beat them 2-1 a few weeks ago – was good to get the young team back on track.

“For us right now, we’re just trying to get our mindsets right and understand what it means to be a baseball player who comes to the park everyday to get better. That’s something we’re having to kind of work every day on,” Bittle said. “We’re getting there, getting better. Every win you can get right now is big because there’s a lot of teams in the same boat around here right now – a lot of us are fairly equal or similar. All the wins are big ones but it was nice to beat a team who beat us earlier in the year.”

More than anything, Saturday provided something the diamond has been missing for what has felt like the entire spring – warm weather and sunshine. Bittle noted that his team has been lucky as far as weather goes, saying they’ve probably played more than anybody else in Southern Illinois, but that warm weather will give his young players a chance to grow.

“It was nice to play a game where you weren’t freezing all day. Once it warms up, you’ll see pitchers get sharper for us and you’ll see our hitters come out of their shells a little bit,” he said. “But yeah, 50 degrees and sunny – I’ll take it right now.”

For Hankey – who said he was just excited to get two games in on Thursday in the freezing cold – echoed that sentiment again Saturday, adding that the more games this senior class can play after their sophomore season was canceled is “a blessing.”

The Terriers travel to Mount Vernon Tuesday for a conference game at 4:30 p.m. The Lions will also be on the road heading to Pinckneyville for a 4:30 p.m. conference battle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0