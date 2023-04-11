ZEIGLER — Trey Cole and the Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher Tornadoes won the pitching duel with Cade Crask-Weeks and the Trico Pioneers by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win, 3-0, in a Black Diamond West baseball battle Tuesday.

“After I saw their kid throwing in the first inning I thought this could be a one-run or two-run game,” said ZRC coach Page Kirkpatrick. “I thought Crask-Weeks was outstanding. He’s as good as we’ve seen this year, but Trey was a little bit better.”

ZRC extended its win streak to 10 games to improve to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference while Trico fell to 1-7-1 and 0-1.

“It was a heck of a pitching duel - for five innings both pitchers were in complete control,” said Trico coach Ben Koehn. “It was a game of inches. A ball right down the line was really close and then a ball was right off the third baseman’s glove. One inch either way and we’re still playing baseball. You have to tip your hat to Trey. He pitched a great game.”

Cole (5-0) allowed just one hit and four total base runners on an 86-pitch effort. The senior right-hander pitched around hitting a batter with two outs in the first, a leadoff single in the fourth, a leadoff dropped third strike in the fifth and a leadoff walk in the sixth.

“My fastball was working really good, the curveball was pretty good, too, and the changeup every once in a while was OK,” Cole said. “I got a little tired in the fifth and sixth, but at the end that big hit by Freeman in the sixth gave me a lot of energy to finish strong.”

Crask-Weeks (0-2) was just as good over the first five innings, pitching around a Briar Rowland leadoff single and a one-out error in the first, a two-out walk in the second and a leadoff single by Kyler Reese-Phillips in the fifth on 74 pitches.

“I told the team before the sixth with the top of the order coming up if we’re going to be a championship team this is where we have to get it done and they took it to heart,” Kirkpatrick said.

After a 4-6-3 double-play got Cole out of a jam in the top of the sixth, Rowland drew a walk to start the bottom of the sixth after falling behind 0-2 in the count.

Cole came up and immediately fell behind 0-2, but lined the next pitch off the glove of the diving third baseman for a double to put runners at second and third with no outs.

“It was 0-1 and I went to bunt and just missed it,” Cole said. “I was looking for a heater and sitting on off-speed, too, so I was standing back and got a curveball or a slider and hit it right at the third baseman - I thought he was going to catch it - but it got past him.”

Scout Hudgens was then intentionally walked to set up outs at each base bringing Chase Freeman to the plate.

The sophomore first baseman took a ball in the dirt that got behind the catcher, but didn’t roll far enough for the runner to score. The next pitch was high and inside, but the third pitch was just right allowing Freeman to line it over the third base bag barely fair and into the left field corner for a double to drive in the first two runs of the game.

“Honestly, the at-bat before he kind of dominated me, but I went up the plate with a lot of confidence after he put the guy in front of me on,” Freeman said. “I think he threw me a change-up even though that is a weird spot to throw a change-up. I just turned on it and hit down the line. It worked for us.”

Kade Harbison was also intentionally walked to reload the bases and this time Crask-Weeks struck out the next batter for the first out. The senior right-hander quickly got ahead of Reese-Phillips on two swinging strikes, but the sophomore designated hitter hit the third for a pop fly single that landed just inside the left field line to drive in the insurance run.

“That third run was a big run right there,” Kirkpatrick said. “I thought Reese-Phillips had a good day with two hits from the bottom of the order."