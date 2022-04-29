Prep Baseball | Crombar's single lifts Carbondale over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Both Carbondale coach Scott Hankey and Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson could agree that Friday’s match-up at Jay Thompson Field was a good high school baseball game, but it was ultimately Hankey’s Terriers who were able to scratch together a four-run seventh inning to make the trip back home with a 7-5 win after Corey Crombar drove in two runs with a single with two outs in the top of the seventh.

“I mean, both teams played well enough to win that thing,” Hankey said after the game. “We finally put together the game we needed to put together – we swung it well, we pitched well and threw a lot of strikes and we played defense. That’s what we need to continue to do to have success.”

“I just thought Carbondale’s kids were hungrier than ours were today,” Thompson explained. “They were really aggressive – they hunted fastballs and they hit them.”

The Terriers had squandered an early three-run lead and the Bulldogs put up a two-spot in the top of the sixth off a Brent Lester double to break the tie and head into the seventh needing only three outs to complete the comeback.

“We got Bryant to the plate, which is what we wanted. He’d really hit the ball well all day and he got a big hit for us,” Thompson said. “He was the guy we wanted up and we got him and he came through.”

But Colby Boudet and Brock Bowlby got back-to-back singles – just as they’d done to start a two-out rally in the second inning – and Matthew Nadolski drove Boudet in with a double to the left-centerfield wall and Ethan Chance walked to load the bases with no outs and the Terriers needing one run to tie.

“We’re down two strikes in the first at bat and (Boudet) does a great job staying on the ball, hitting a line drive to right field and getting on,” Hankey said. “That got us going. From then on, the guys did not want to get out. They had great approaches, great swings and luckily we found some gaps.”

Pitcher Noah Arnold appeared to have Nadolski picked off at second following a mound visit from Thompson, but the umpire ruled him safe.

“The killer play, and I guess we botched it, I don’t know – we had the kid picked off at second base. I don’t know if we missed the tag or what,” Thompson recalled. “But that’s a big out – we get that out and maybe things are different. That extra out cost us.”

The Bulldogs were able to get that out back, however, after Eli Dyer’s grounder back to Arnold gave them the force out at home. Arnold struck out his bullpen counterpart Tommy Rushing next to bring up William Skiles with two outs and the bases still full. He smacked an RBI single through the left side of the infield to tie it up and set the stage for Crombar’s two-run single. After that, Rushing got all three Bulldogs to fly out in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

“My teammates had been doing whatever they needed to do to get on,” Crombar said. “I knew, with a close, back and forth game, something had to give. My approach was to just put the ball in play and see what happens. Just do it for my teammates.”

After the single, Crombar pointed, flexed and yelled at his teammates in the dugout both to fire them – and himself up before Tim Lin replaced him on the bases – but also to remind them of everything they’ve been through as a team.

“Last season was rough – both in my stats and the team. But this group of guys has been something special. We’re a brotherhood,” he said. “When that happened, and I knew it gave my teammates a chance to win – it’s all that mattered at that point.”

Crombar admitted that Skiles’ RBI to tie the game one batter earlier did take a little bit of the pressure off of him as it meant he “couldn’t be the game-losing out.”

For the Terriers, the win improves their record to 10-11 and could be a big turning point for them down the stretch.

“I told them that this is what we’ve been preaching all year on how to put at bats together and string hits together and good things happen,” Hankey said. “We’ve had some tough-luck losses but this is what we need to do to continue to have success.”

“Props to Harrisburg, they played a great seven innings of baseball. That’s one of the best high school baseball games of my career,” Crombar added. “For our young team to do something like that against a pitcher of that caliber – it’s great. There’s no other words to explain it.”

For Harrisburg, Thompson admitted that losing the close ones sting, but “we’ll play a bunch of other games and we’ll be fine.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0