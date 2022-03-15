Prep Baseball | Du Quoin gets 2-1 win over Marion

DU QUOIN — Marion senior lefthander Karsten Stotlar had the better stat line, but it was Du Quoin senior righthander Will Meadows who walked away with the victory Tuesday as the Indians prevailed 2-1 over the visiting Wildcats.

Meadows worked in and out of trouble repeatedly, holding Marion to only one run on five hits while stranding nine runners on the bases over five innings. He struck out six, including the side in the first inning, and walked six, leaving the game with a 2-1 lead.

Sophomore righty Camden Waller made the lead stand up for the Indians with a two-inning save, allowing no runs on one hit, fanning two and walking one.

Du Quoin head coach Kyle Geiger was pleased to get the win.

"Early in the year, we've kind of preached defense and pitching," he said. "That will keep us in the game. We're going to have to scrap a little bit on offense and that's what we did today. Our pitching kept us in it. Our hitters struggled the first time through the lineup, but the second time through we made some things happen, got some runners on and put a little pressure on Marion's defense."

Geiger described Meadows as a workhorse on the staff.

"He's a senior. He's going to do what he's asked. He's going to throw strikes and battle you. He will go as long as he can because he wants to be in it (at the end). Camden Waller came in and did a great job. He's a sophomore getting his first varsity experience. He's a young kid who can throw strikes and shut the door, and he did absolutely that. We got two good innings out of him."

Geiger said the top of the fifth inning was the difference in the game when Meadows worked his way out of a major jam.

Trailing 1-0, Marion senior Chase Austin lifted a fly ball over the right-field fence for a home run to tie the game at 1-1. The next two batters also reached.

Trevor Jackson had an infield single. A balk advanced him to second. Stotlar followed with a walk and the runners advanced to third and second following a passed ball by the catcher.

Unfazed, Meadows induced a ground out to third, which failed to advance the runners. He then got Cooper Thompson to pop up to first and pinch hitter Chase Altug was called out on strikes to end the inning.

"I think that was a huge turning point in the game," Geiger said. "And then we came back and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning."

Meadows said he thought things went "really well" for his first time out on the mound this spring.

"Whenever you can beat a team that has that good of a program and scratch out a win like we did today with good pitching good defense, it's a very good win."

Meadows said senior shortstop Caden Hutchens was outstanding defensively, racing to the left field line to snag a pop fly in the third inning with a runner on third and then diving to his left to catch a looping liner off the bat of Marion's Gavin Plant in the fourth inning that likely would have driven in Thompson from second.

Stotlar worked all six innings for the Wildcats. The southpaw was almost unhittable on this day. In fact, he was perfect through the first three frames, recording five strikeouts in the process. He finished with 10 for the game while only walking one. He allowed only three hits.

In the bottom of the fourth, Stotlar surrendered a one-out infield single to Hutchens. Owen Cornett followed with a double into right center, advancing Hutchens to third. David Lee then drove in the first run of the game on a routine groundout to second.

After Austin tied the game at 1 in the top half of the fifth with his tower home run, the Indians retook the lead for good in the bottom of the inning with the aid of some less than stellar defense from the visitors.

Aiden Bradley reached on an error by the shortstop. Stotlar struck out Gage Green and Luke Bauman, but the third strike to Bauman was in the dirt and Wildcats' catcher Lukas Shrum thew high to first base for an error, allowing Bauman to reach and Bradley to move to third. P. J. Winters then rapped the ball directly to Thompson at third, who chose to throw to first to retire the batter rather than throw home in an attempt to get Bradley.

Marion managed to get three runners on base over the last two innings, but couldn't score. Plant grounded out to third to end the game with the tying run, Trace Bittle, on third.

Veteran Wildcats head coach Marty Manfredo took the loss in stride.

"It was a good game. We had one inning (fifth) where we kind of fell apart defensively, but Karsten threw extremely well. Meadows threw well, too, and the youngster (Waller) they brought in at the end did a very nice job. We just left way too many guys on base (12). You're not going to win many games when you score one run in high school baseball."

Marion (1-1) plays at Murphysboro on Thursday and at Massac County on Friday.

Du Quoin, now 2-0 which also includes a win over Benton this week, plays at Zeigler-Royalton on Thursday and will then square off with Herrin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rent One Park in Marion.

