Prep Baseball | Du Quoin's offense gets hot on cold night in a 12-2 win over ZRC

DU QUOIN — There was sleet raining down on the field as the teams finished their warmups Friday afternoon, but once the first pitch was thrown by Du Quoin pitcher Jake Rogers, the only storm that came was from the Indians’ bats.

Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher’s young pitchers didn’t have any answers for Du Quoin’s line up and the Tornadoes only managed one good inning against Rogers as the Indians’ cruised to a 12-2 victory to mercifully get the freezing fans back home early.

“You never know how a team’s going to come out with weather like this, but I tell you what, this spring has been crazy. We’ve played more cold weather games than we’ve had warm weather games this year,” Du Quoin coach Kyle Geiger said after the win. “But yeah, it’s good – we missed a couple of days but we’ve worked on some stuff and it showed today. It’s nice to see that.”

One of those adjustments was being more aggressive at the plate and not letting good pitches go by early in the at bat. It was an easy ask of both teams as the pitchers were throwing strikes and the wind made the batter’s box a tough place to stand.

“The last few games we’ve been struggling – four in a row we’d lost – and we were trying to change our approach at the plate,” Geiger said. “That’s what we’ve worked on the last few days – getting our early and getting good pitches to hit and they listened and did it today. We got out in front and took aggressive swings early.”

It paid off for the Indians as they put up four runs in the first inning on six hits – highlighted by Will Meadows’ two-run double to bring home Owen Cornett and David Lee – and seven runs on as many hits in the fourth inning to put the game into run-rule territory.

“When you can start early, get runs on the board early, it just settles you down as a team. It gives you a little more comfort and lets you work from there,” Geiger said. “It was nice to see, especially on a cold day like today.”

But the cold was the most dominant force throughout the game. Wind was constant all morning and brief rain showers punctuated the day, but a big gust of a wintery mix came through just before first pitch. The teams were also down an umpire to start the game as one half of the original crew was sick. All of that combined to put the game in peril.

“I talked to Paige (Kirkpatrick, ZRC coach) and asked if he was good with it. Of course, he wants to play – he’s a baseball guy – and I did too,” Geiger said. “I’m glad they made the trip and we got it in. But during warmups, I thought at some point we might have to shut it down early.”

Kirkpatrick admitted that it was tough for his team to get going early because of the weather and the uncertainty surrounding the game as many other games around Southern Illinois were called for weather.

“That’s the hard part – you sit there all day thinking there’s no way you’re going to play and then you’ve got to show up and you’re wearing a parka in the dugout and you’re tight with all your clothes on,” he said. “It’s not the best scenario but it is what it is – it shouldn’t be happening in April.”

ZRC also threw a group of young pitchers – four in all – to get them some experience and also rest the normal rotation for tomorrow’s doubleheader and next week’s conference games.

“It was a good opportunity to get some of these young kids who haven’t seen the mound a whole lot some experience. Probably not the best day for them to get that experience whenever they can’t feel their fingers and are facing a pretty good hitting team,” he said. “We kind of expected a scenario like this when we’re coming out and throwing three or four freshmen. It happens and we were just happy to play.”

The win improves Du Quoin to 9-4 on the year. The Indians have three straight conference games next week – opening with Anna-Jonesboro on Monday followed by Nashville on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0