Prep Baseball | Dyer's debut: Carbondale sophomore no-hits A-J

CARBONDALE — As varsity debuts go, it would be hard to top what Carbondale’s Eli Dyer did Thursday.
The sophomore lefthander tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Terriers short-gamed Anna-Jonesboro 10-0 for their second win in as many days, this one much easier than a 3-2, 11-inning decision Wednesday against Benton.
Dyer had a good deal to do with that. Mixing a fastball, curve and change to keep the Wildcat hitters off-stride, he recorded 10 strikeouts and just one walk. In one nine-batter stretch, he sent eight back to the dugout with bat in hand by way of the K.
“Getting all my pitches over for strikes sets up lot of chances to use my off-speed pitches,” he said. “Today was fun; it’s a good feeling.”
And for Carbondale (2-0), it was the same result with less than half the work of the day before. In many cases, all it had to do was stand in the batter’s box and take the punishment, almost as though they were drawing an offensive foul in basketball.
That’s because three A-J pitchers combined to plunk a whopping seven hitters. Or to put it another way, the Terriers were hit more than they hit. Carbondale needed just five hits to end this one early.
“We had a much better output today offensively,” Terriers coach Scott Hankey said. “We needed baserunners and all the hit by pitches helped. The fact that we were able to get to them early helped us.”
Playing their season opener, the Wildcats got to themselves most of the game. Carbondale took a 4-0 first inning lead with just one hit, thanks to three hit batters and Dyer’s sacrifice fly that led to two runs when the center fielder dropped the ball.
A passed ball and two wild pitches enabled Matthew Nadolski to turn his second inning single into a run that made it 5-0. Two innings later, the Terriers produced another four-run, one-hit rally. The one hit was Danny Richardson’s two-run single with the bases loaded that cleared the sacks, thanks to an error on the left fielder.
A pair of Carbondale errors gave A-J scoring chances in the fourth and fifth. But Dyer wriggled out of both jams by continuing to trust his stuff.
“Being able to throw all three of his pitches for strikes was big,” Hankey said.
Needing just one more run in the fifth to get out of the wind and cold, the Terriers wasted no time sending everyone home. Consecutive doubles by Colby Boudet and Ty Doan did the trick and clinched Dyer’s no-no.
Regardless of the result, Hankey is glad to have a season after 2020 was wiped out due to COVID-19.
“After a lost year for our seniors,” he said, “just being out here playing games again is a blessing.”
As for Dyer, his performance was another showcase for a Carbondale pitching staff that has looked good. Three pitchers teamed to keep Benton’s offense in check in Wednesday’s season opener before he shut down A-J.
“All four of us have pitched well,” he said. “The defense backed me up today.”