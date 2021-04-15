Prep Baseball | Dyer's debut: Carbondale sophomore no-hits A-J

CARBONDALE — As varsity debuts go, it would be hard to top what Carbondale’s Eli Dyer did Thursday.

The sophomore lefthander tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Terriers short-gamed Anna-Jonesboro 10-0 for their second win in as many days, this one much easier than a 3-2, 11-inning decision Wednesday against Benton.

Dyer had a good deal to do with that. Mixing a fastball, curve and change to keep the Wildcat hitters off-stride, he recorded 10 strikeouts and just one walk. In one nine-batter stretch, he sent eight back to the dugout with bat in hand by way of the K.

“Getting all my pitches over for strikes sets up lot of chances to use my off-speed pitches,” he said. “Today was fun; it’s a good feeling.”

And for Carbondale (2-0), it was the same result with less than half the work of the day before. In many cases, all it had to do was stand in the batter’s box and take the punishment, almost as though they were drawing an offensive foul in basketball.

That’s because three A-J pitchers combined to plunk a whopping seven hitters. Or to put it another way, the Terriers were hit more than they hit. Carbondale needed just five hits to end this one early.