There are three absolutes you can count on besides death and taxes.

You’ll wake up, you’ll eat lunch and Goreville’s going to find a way to win a big game.

The Blackcats were back at it Monday morning at Itchy Jones Stadium, getting 5 2/3 quality innings of relief from Dawson Cloud to hold off Effingham St. Anthony 6-5 and earn a trip to the Class 1A semifinals on Friday in Peoria.

Cloud worked out of two-on, two-out jams in the last two innings. He induced a game-ending flyout to right from Will Hoene, who was 3-for-3 prior to the at-bat, with runners at the corner.

Several Goreville players fired their arms in the air in celebration and dog-piled near the pitcher’s mound shortly after Garrett Church gloved the last out.

“I tried not to overthink the situation,” said Cloud. “Everyone was saying after the fifth inning, ‘Six more outs.’ I just tried to pretend that it was the third or fourth inning. If they scored a run, I knew we would come back.”

Catcher Ian Sopczak described Cloud’s changeup as impeccable. Cloud used it liberally, fetching nine airouts in his stint and scattering five hits. He walked just one and fanned two, leaning heavily on a defense that played errorless ball.

Blackcats coach Shawn Tripp praised Cloud’s poise.

“He pitched a heck of a game and threw a lot of strikes,” Tripp said. “He just kept chucking away and his changeup was nasty. His ball runs real well; I’m proud of him.”

Cloud calmed down a game that appeared to be headed for an 11-10 final, given that the teams scored all their runs in the first three innings. The Bulldogs (24-5) got on the board with a bases-filled fielder’s choice grounder from Aiden Lauritzen in the first but that was quickly erased in the inning’s bottom.

Goreville (22-12) built an instant rally around leadoff walks to Cole Tripp and Hunter Francis. Ty Suits bunted for a hit when he eluded a swipe tag by the first baseman, setting up Sopczak with the bases loaded.

Sopczak slapped a 1-2 pitch on the ground to right field for two runs. A relay throw from the first baseman went very wide of third, bouncing down the left field line and allowing Sopczak to follow the runner from first all the way home.

“Coach always tells us, ‘Keep on your horse until I tell you to stop.’ I’m going to run as hard as I can until he tells me to get down or something,” Sopczak said.

The Blackcats’ 4-1 lead didn’t last long. St. Anthony equalized in the second with three runs, getting a two-run double down the right field line from Brock Fearday, then grabbed a 5-4 edge in the third when Ryan Schmidt’s fielder’s choice grounder with the bases loaded scored Max Koenig.

Goreville took the lead for good in the third with a two-spot. It filled the bases with one out and Zach Green got an RBI the easy way when Eli Levitt plunked him with a pitch. With two outs, Nick Gower’s bouncer to second was booted for an error that allowed the go-ahead run to score.

Cloud made that narrow advantage stand over the last four innings, retiring eight in a row and 10 of 11 at one stage. The Bulldogs tried to tie it in the sixth when Hoene lit out from third on Beau Adams’ one-out chopper to the left side but Cole Tripp’s throw home and Sopczak’s quick tag barely beat the runner.

“Just catch and tag,” Sopczak said. “Simple play there.”

The Blackcats’ errorless defense ultimately made the difference in the kind of tight game they always seem to win in late May and early June. As a result, they play Waterloo Gibault Catholic at 10 a.m. on Friday at Dozer Park.

“We played a hard schedule,” Shawn Tripp said. “We played a lot of teams tough the last two weeks to get ready for this and I think it paid off.”