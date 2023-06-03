PEORIA – There wasn’t much difference in any of the four teams at this year’s Class 1A baseball tournament.

Goreville lost 6-2 Saturday morning to Newman Central Catholic at Dozer Park to finish in fourth place. The case can be made that the Blackcats wouldn’t have needed to do much different to perhaps go 2-0 and win a state title.

They had the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in Friday’s 7-6 loss to eventual state champ Gibault Catholic. Then they led the Comets 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth Saturday before things went awry.

“Could have been different but that’s baseball,” Goreville coach Shawn Tripp said. “I’m proud of these guys. We played 40 games this year and that’s a lot of baseball. In my mind, we’re still one of the top two public schools in the state.”

Just like Friday, the Blackcats (25-15) certainly had opportunities to effect another outcome. After being shut down for four innings by star two-way player Brendan Tunink, who’s verbally committed to Notre Dame, they took the lead in the fifth against reliever Nolan Britt on RBI singles by Grant Knack and Hunter Francis.

That left Tripp with what he felt was a no-win dilemma: Let Francis, who just worked his first 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, go out to start the fifth or act on his first instinct and hook him for catcher Ian Sopczak?

“I wanted to take him out but my son (assistant coach Dayton Tripp) pointed out that Hunter went 1-2-3 the last inning and was throwing the ball well,” Shawn Tripp said.

Francis stayed but found trouble, walking No. 8 batter Isaiah Williams and then plunking No. 9 batter Daniel Kelly, a call Tripp hotly disputed. After whiffing Garret Matznick with a good fastball, Francis got a bit unlucky as Kyle Wolfe blooped an RBI double down the right field line, just in front of the charging Knack.

Tripp ordered an intentional walk to Tunink – the second in as many plate appearances – and called on Sopczak. He quickly fanned Jaeson Johns with two good fastballs but Britt tapped a grounder between third and short for a game-tying infield hit.

Francis said the heat fatigued him to an extent but felt he could have made better pitches earlier in the inning.

“Could have executed a lot better,” he said of the fifth inning.

There was an opportunity to escape the sixth without any harm, too, even after Sopczak allowed a leadoff single to Joe Oswalt and a walk to Williams. A called third strike to Kelly and a pop-up off Matznick’s bat got Goreville within an out of taking a tie into the seventh inning.

But Wolfe stroked a tie-breaking single to center and with first base occupied, the Blackcats took their chances with Tunink. He drilled a ball that bounced off the wall in deep right-center and was credited with a three-run inside-the-park homer, even though two different Goreville players dropped relay throws.

It was Tunink’s 18th homer of the year.

“He hits well and pitches well,” a grinning Sopczak said.

A 6-1 junior whose lefty delivery generates plenty of movement, Tunink fanned six in four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, Ty Suits’ two-out single in the fourth.

The weekend results aside, Sopczak believes the future is bright for his now-former teammates. The Blackcats return every player but two off this team.

“Just think of the experience those guys got,” he said. “Zech Green was a freshman and he was, what, 7 of 10 in the state tournament? You look at this group and they’ll probably do nothing but improve next year.”