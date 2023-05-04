MARION — The Carbondale baseball team has been inconsistent at best this season, but this week the Terriers and their six wins took on South Seven rival Marion and its 16 wins twice, winning at home, 10-0, Tuesday and on Thursday afternoon at Marion, Nolan Hand pitched and hit Carbondale to a 7-1 win.

“Anytime we can beat Marion in our rivalry game it’s a good day and this week it was a good week,” said Carbondale coach Scott Hankey. “We came out with good at-bats and Hand picked us up with a RBI to start us off. Nolan did what we needed him to do on the mound. He threw strikes and attacked their hitters. The complete game was just a benefit.”

Carbondale improved to 8-15 and moved into a tie with Marion for third in the South Seven at 5-4 while Marion dropped to 16-11.

“We’ve had a couple tough games against Carbondale this week,” said Marion coach Kyle Geiger. “We seen some pretty good pitching, but offensively we have guys up there guessing, not having a good approach at the plate. We’ve got guys taking fastballs and it’s come back to bite us because we struggle with two strikes.”

Hand (1-5) earned his first win of the season by going the distance, scattering six hits and three walks and giving up just one unearned run in the bottom of the seventh on a double play.

“Eli (Dyer) did a good job pitching, beating Marion on Tuesday to give us a lot of confidence today and it was a good team effort here,” Hand said. “My curveball wasn’t working too well, so I had to rely on my fastball. My two-seam fastball was working good and my changeup was working. I’m just happy we came here and got another ‘W’ against Marion. It’s a big confidence boost for us.”

The senior right-hander also helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-4 driving in the first run of the game with a one-out single to left that also resulted in a second run crossing the plate when the throw from the outfield to the cut-off man and bounced into foul territory near the Marion dugout.

Hand ended up at third on the hit and scored on a wild pitch to give the Terriers a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

“Getting behind in the first inning has kind of been a funk of ours the last couple weeks,” Geiger said. “We’re having trouble getting out of the first inning and I don’t know if its flatness or not being ready to play. We show a little fight, but its tough playing from behind all the time.”

Hand pitched around a leadoff error and a two-out hit in the first, stranded two runners in the second and third innings and one runner in the fourth. A double play erased a base hit in the fifth and he pitched around a leadoff single in the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, a leadoff error followed by a single by Will True put runners at the corners with no outs, but Hand got Brody Larson to hit into a 6-4-3 double play that allowed Chase Niemyer to score from third. One pitch later, the game ended on a routine fly ball to center.

The Terriers scored four runs in the top of the fifth on four hits and an error to put the game away.

Chandler McReaken (1-2) came back strong, setting down the side in the second. The junior right-hander pitched around a one-out walk and two-out base hit in the third and a leadoff single in the fourth.

Carbondale 7, Marion 1

Carbondale 300 040 0 — 7 9 1

Marion 000 000 1 — 1 6 2

Nolan Hand and Lucas Ratfield. Chandler McReaken, Cameron Flesch (5), Trevor Sanders (7) and Chase Niemyer. WP: Hand (1-5). LP: McReaken (1-2). Top Hitters: Carbondale: Nolan Hand 2-4 (2BI), Nevim Byram 2-4 (RBI, 2B), Eli Dyer 1-2, Eric Kesler 1-3 (RBI), Jacob Cross 1-3, Reese Hand 1-4, John Brunaugh 1-4. Marion: Jack Harre 2-4, Cooper Thompson 1-3, Ethan Stout 1-3, Trevor Sanders 1-3, Will True 1-3. Records: Carbondale (8-15, 5-4 South Seven). Marion (16-11, 5-4 South Seven).