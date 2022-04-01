Prep Baseball | Harrisburg gets walkoff win over Anna-Jonesboro

HARRISBURG — Down to their last strike, the Harrisburg Bulldogs baseball team rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to tie it and squeezed home a run in the eighth to stun Anna-Jonesboro, 4-3, in walkoff fashion Friday evening at Jay Thompson Field.

Jackson Pittman, who was part of a great pitcher’s duel with A-J’s Kyle Jerrell for five frames, dropped a squeeze bunt to score Riley King from third for the winning run to lift the Bulldogs record to 7-1.

“It’s crazy but that’s the fifth game we’ve won in our last at-bat,” said Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson. “I give our kids credit. They don’t give up and they fight.”

Harrisburg trailed by two runs and had two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Bryant Lester, who homered in the fifth for the Bulldogs’ first run, drew a full count walk from Jerrell to extend the game.

Grant Wilson came up next and hit a seemingly harmless single to center field. The ball got past outfielder Luke Lasley, however, to plate a run and Wilson also scored on a wild pitch with Luke Miller batting to tie the game.

It might have ended there if not for a nice running catch by Anna-Jonesboro right fielder Dylan Ahlberg to rob Ethan Golish for the third out.

After a quick top of the eighth, which ultimately allowed Harrisburg reliever Chance Moscardelli to record the win, the Bulldogs won it in the bottom half against new pitcher Hayden Ralls.

King was hit by a pitch, then went all the way to third on Mark Miller’s bunt when nobody covered the corner bag. Camron Ande was also hit by a pitch and allowed to take second base when Pittman came to the dish.

Pittman dropped the perfect squeeze bunt on his second pitch to give Harrisburg the win.

“We had that set up,” Thompson said. “I asked Jackson during their pitching visit if he wanted to squeeze on the first pitch and he said he’d like to see one pitch and he did, so he bunted the next one. He’s really, really good at that. For us, that was a sure thing.”

Pittman struck out 10 batters and gave up just two hits over five frames. Jerrell fanned seven and allowed four hits in his seven innings.

“Their kid pitched great,” Thompson said of Jerrell. “He’s kind of funky and he chewed us up. He was really good today.

“Jackson pitched well and our two guys that came in (Noah Arnold and Luke Miller) did a nice job. But we won that game with bunting and base running. We ran the bases great and we bunted well.”

Anna-Jonesboro (4-6) scratched out two runs in the fifth when Dylan Harvel doubled into the right-center gap and Landon Trammel, who had walked to reach base and was stealing on Harvel’s swing, fell down trying to score but a wild throw let him come home anyway.

Two batters later, Ethan Ames hit a chopped back to Pittman and he threw wild to first to bring in Harvel for a 2-0 lead. The inning might have been bigger if not for an outstanding play by Harrisburg shortstop Ande on a ball hit by Drake Hartline up the middle.

In the bottom half, the Bulldogs got one of those runs back on a towering one-out home run by senior catcher Lester.

“Bryant has worked hard,” Thompson said. “He’s had a tough time but he got a big swing and got us on the board.”

A-J increased its lead to 3-1 in the seventh when Harvel was hit by a pitch and scored on a single to left by Ames that included a throwing error from the outfield.

Harrisburg gave an intentional walk to the next hitter, Ralls, but then Ande started a slick double play that ended with Golish throwing to Braden Burtis at first to end the threat.

The Bulldogs then recorded two quick outs — but weren’t dead yet.

“With these guys,” Thompson said, “you just never know.”

