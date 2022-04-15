Prep Baseball | Harrisburg rolls to a 16-1 win over Murphysboro

HARRISBURG — It was a very good Friday for the Harrisburg baseball team as it scored 10 runs in the first inning against Murphysboro and finished things off in the fourth with a 16-1 win over the Red Devils.

“For the first 11 or 12 games, we had a hard time scoring runs. We had to scratch and claw and bunt, run, steal bases – do all kinds of things,” Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson said. “The last couple of days, we’ve really swung the bat well.”

That may be the biggest understatement of the week as the Bulldogs beat West Frankfort 10-0 the day before and exploded for 11 hits in Friday’s win.

In the first inning alone, every Bulldog who came to the plate would eventually cross it with second baseman Ethan Golish scoring twice with only one hit. Braden Burtis hit a two-run double to start the scoring off and DH Brendan Burgan matched that three batters later. Dawson Griffith would have his own two-run double in the third, pinch hitting for Golish. Every spot in the lineup from the clean-up spot down scored two runs in Friday’s win.

All of that run support helped sophomore starter Noah Arnold settle down on the mound in his first varsity start as he shut down the Red Devils after surrendering a run in the first inning. He finished with six strikeouts – most of which came via his curveball – and allowed only two hits throughout the day.

“Arnold pitched a great game today. We rested him for a week or so – I probably used him too much early in the year so we let him get healthy. He was sharp today,” Thompson said. “I thought Murphy’s kids swung the bat well – they’ve got some good hitters. That’s a testament to how good Arnold pitched because, I’m not kidding, they’re as good offensively as anyone we’ve played.”

A true team first player, Arnold said he was mostly happy for his teammates in that first inning when they gave him more than enough runs to settle down on the mound.

“I was happy for them – we’d struggled hitting a bit early. This game, we jumped on them from the get go and hit well.”

With the win, Harrisburg improves to 15-2 on the year with the two run-rule victories coming after a walk-off loss to Herrin earlier in the week.

“It happens, they beat us. You play enough baseball games and you’re going to lose some of them. It’s okay,” Thompson said. “We came back yesterday and scored a bunch of runs and then today we scored a bunch of runs. We hope that carries on but you know how baseball is, you get 20 hits today and two tomorrow.”

Thompson praised his team’s ability to come from behind to win all season long – five of the Bulldogs’ 15 wins have come in their final at bat. And while they have been able to cruise to comfortable victories the last two days, that ability to come from behind was still present after the Herrin loss.

“There was no panic or urgency,” Thompson said. “We understand – we play a bunch of games every week. When it’s over, it’s over and you move onto the next.”

What’s next for Harrisburg is back-to-back conference games against Massac County on Monday and Benton on Tuesday. Murphysboro, now 4-9-1 takes on Centralia Saturday.

