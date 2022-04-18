Prep Baseball | Harrisburg rolls to win over Massac County

HARRISBURG — In the movie “Moneyball,” Brad Pitt’s depiction of Oakland A’s General Manager Billy Beane says “When your enemy is making mistakes, don’t interrupt them.”

Harrisburg’s baseball team followed that sound advice in the second inning of its 16-1 win over Massac County on Monday afternoon.

Despite the Bulldogs only getting one hit in the inning and no ball leaving the infield, Harrisburg was able to capitalize on five errors committed by the Patriots to bring home as many runs. Not only did Harrisburg not interrupt the Patriots, they were fully able to capitalize on those mistakes as well with fantastic baserunning and a good approach at the plate.

“I know that was very frustrating for them, because we didn’t hit the ball out of the infield,” Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson said. “But we ran the bases well, we didn’t strike out, we bunted, pushed some balls around and it worked out.”

Senior Jackson Pittman echoed that sentiment.

“Coach Thompson tells us before the game to not play on their level and make them play the game and we’ll win. That’s what we did,” the leadoff hitter said. “Yeah, we had some cheap hits but we have speed, we can run and we make them make plays and they made mistakes and we capitalized.”

Perhaps the best play of the inning was the base running of Grant Wilson who scored from second on a ball that didn’t make it halfway up the third base line. With the bases loaded, third basemen Connor Winnans’ throw got away from catcher Drew Jacobs. With Jacobs down after the slide by Reed Rider, Wilson took advantage of the confusion to come home and score.

“I think our kids are very aggressive on the bases, but they’re smart and aggressive. He made a good decision on that and that’s all the players,” Thompson said. “It’s not the coach telling a kid to go, it’s the kid who just knows. He made a good decision and that’s what we try to teach kids – making good decisions.”

What will get lost in the result of the game is the pitching performance of Massac County senior Jackson Elliott, who pitched well enough to get out of the inning without surrendering a run, but who’s night on the mound was done following the inning.

“I told him he pitched way too good to be coming off the field trailing 6-1,” Massac County coach Patrick Clark said. “We’re depleted as a pitching staff to begin with and when a senior leader goes out and does what we ask him to do, what’s expected of him – getting routine ground balls where all you have to do is field it, throw it and catch it. You can’t ask much more out of a pitcher.”

Clark said that inning “wasn’t baseball and not what Massac County baseball is going to be about,” pointing out that in every game the Patriots had lost up until Monday, they’d held a lead at some point.

“They need to figure out what team is leaving today and what team is showing up to play Herrin tomorrow. Because the team I’ve coached for 10 games has not looked like that.”

After that, the Bulldogs had all the momentum and road it to the four-inning win. Freshman Josh Gilbert entered the game in relief in the third inning and walked the first three batters he saw to bring up the top of the order. Pittman’s fly ball got caught in the swirling winds to befuddle the Massac outfield and fall for an RBI single and Ethan Golish’s fly ball carried over centerfielder Preston Summers’ head for another RBI. Gilbert would face three more batters and be credited with eight runs allowed without recording an out. Harrisburg brought 10 runs home in the inning all told as fellow freshman Brayden Jennings struck out the side to stem the bleeding.

The Patriots were deflated after the second and Harrisburg pitcher Drew Hawkins had no trouble after giving up a run in the second. He struck out five and only allowed four hits in the game.

“He was really good and it’s a tough game to pitch,” Thompson said. “He’s sitting in the dugout 15-20 minutes before he comes out to pitch and I think he handled that pretty well.”

Pittman, who also pitches but didn’t pitch in the pair of 16-1 wins the Bulldogs have strung together, says he’s hoping he gets the same kind of run support the next time he’s on the bump.

“That’s the thing – when you’re pitching and you have that cushion of pitching 15, 16-1 you have freedom up there,” he said with a smile. “You can walk a guy and it’s no big deal. You don’t have to stress.”

Both Thompson and Pittman believe the Bulldogs are only getting better which is bad news for all of the teams slated to take on the 16-2 Top 25 team.

“I think earlier in the year, we had really young guys playing varsity for the first time and needed to kind of get with the program,” Pittman said. “Now, everybody is kind of settling in a we’re playing a lot better. I’m very proud of these guys.”

The next team to try to slow down the Bulldogs’ offense is Benton, who makes the trip to Jay Thompson field at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Massac will try to bounce back with a road trip to Herrin at the same time.

