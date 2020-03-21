Prep Baseball | Harrisburg's high expectations on hold waiting for season to begin

Thompson expects to see an increase in showcases and tournaments that will allow players to be seen by college coaches and potential MLB scouts in the future.

With everything put on hold until schools until at least April 7, student-athletes across the state will have to continue finding ways on their own time to work out. The circumstances are difficult because the options are very limited with schools and park facilities being shut down.

“What’s going on in the world is more important than baseball practice and playing games,” Thompson said. “For kids to see it that way is extremely difficult because they have been looking forward to their senior and junior years since they were young.”

Everyone was caught off-guard once the NBA suspended its season, which then trickled down the line to high schools and the MLB canceling spring training and delaying opening day.

Terry Tripp Jr., who played at Harrisburg under Thompson in 1993, is now in his 21st season as a scout for the Atlanta Braves. Tripp’s nephews are Colby and Krayton Morse, and the former Bulldog has seen first-hand what the game of baseball has meant to his hometown growing up.