Prep Baseball | Herrin gets conference win over Benton

MARION — It’s been a pretty good week for the Herrin High School baseball team.

The Tigers followed up a win over rival Harrisburg by avenging an SIRR Ohio loss to Benton with a 9-6 victory over the Rangers on a deceptively chilly Thursday evening at Rent One Park.

Herrin is now 7-8 overall but 3-1 in the Ohio Division, while Benton dropped to 2-2 in the league. The Tigers also recently edged Murphysboro, 1-0.

“Our conference is tough,” said Herrin coach Rick Damico. “We have no easy teams. I don’t look at records but I know the coaches and I know the players. We’re a very competitive league.

“We’re all pretty tight-knit away from the field but we like to beat up on each other. It’s a good conference and I’m just happy where we’re sitting.”

Cameron Evrard struck out nine and scattered six hits over six innings before getting lifted in the seventh due to a high pitch count. The righthander walked three and hit one batter.

“We felt like Cam was our No. 1 and Hunter Serena has done a great job,” Damico said. “Hunter shut down Harrisburg the other day and we think Cam is right up there. We just thought he was feeling it and we just let him go.

“He’s got a really good breaking ball but when his fastball is on, he’s hard to hit. He can mix in his breaking ball, which is a very good pitch. He just has to get ahead of hitters.”

Benton (6-6) rallied for four runs with the help of an error in the seventh, but Eli Watkins got the last three outs for the save.

Talan Nemeth, Cameron McEvers, Haydon Mayer and Carter McCree all had two hits for the Tigers in the win. McCree, a freshman, leads Herrin with a .375 batting average.

Tyler Chamness had two hits and scored three runs from the leadoff spot for Benton. He singled and scored in the first and third innings and was also hit by a pitch and scored in the seventh.

Herrin took the lead against Benton starter Jacob Kinsman in the fourth inning when Serena ripped a two-run triple to right-center field. Nick Hubbard followed with an RBI single to bring Serena home and make it 4-2.

Serena’s hit was the big one that swung the momentum in the Tigers’ favor.

“If you look at his batting average, it’s not very good,” Damico said. “He’s hit some of the hardest balls I’ve ever seen a high school player hit this year without getting hits. One fell in for him today at the right time.”

In the fifth, Evan Young started a new rally with a single and McEvers popped a double into the right-field corner. Mayer and McCree both followed with run-scoring hits to push the lead to 6-2.

Evrard kept the line moving with a walk and Serena also drew a free pass with the bases loaded to collect an easy RBI. Kinsman escaped further damage by striking out Hubbard, one of his five Ks, and getting Nemeth to pop up on the infield.

Herrin increased its lead to 9-2 against reliever Seth Tate in the sixth after Young worked a walk, Fox Connor singled and McEvers walked to load the bases. Mayer hit into a fielder’s choice that plated a run and McCree smoked a liner off Tate’s glove for an infield single to bring in the ninth run.

Benton made it very interesting in the seventh.

Tate walked and Isaac Billington blooped a single to left field to force Damico to bring in Watkins for Evrard on the mound. Watkins’ first pitch to Chamness went to the backstop to advance the runners and Chamness was eventually plunked to load the bases.

Mason Tieffel smacked a hit into center field and the throw came home to catcher Nemeth, who tried to cut down the new lead runner at third base but nobody covered the bag, allowing three runs to score and Tieffel to take third.

Kinsman followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Tieffel and make it 9-6, but Watkins got Asher Wyant to fly out to center and struck out Chase Thomas looking to end the game.

Herrin plays again Saturday against Trico at Rent One Park starting at 10 a.m.

