Prep Baseball | Marion downs Carbondale, clinches South Seven

MARION — Trevor Jackson had another strong outing on the mound and Marion’s baseball team clinched the South Seven Conference title outright Tuesday with a 10-0, six-inning win over Carbondale at the Crisp Sports Complex.

On a day when Marion’s girls track and field team also won the South Seven championship and its softball team clinched at least a share of another league crown, the Wildcats got a little help when Centralia edged Mount Vernon to claim the title outright.

“We always have two goals and the first one is to win the conference,” said retiring head coach Marty Manfredo, whose team is now 15-4 overall and 8-1 in the South Seven. Marion, which split with Mount Vernon, has just Thursday’s rematch at Carbondale left in the conference.

Carbondale dropped to 10-12 and 4-5 with the loss.

Jackson was spectacular as the senior righthander struck out 12 batters, walked two and plunked one in a 99-pitch outing. Carbondale didn’t have a hit until Tommy Rushing’s two-out single up the middle in the sixth inning.

The next batter, William Skiles, became Jackson’s final strikeout victim and ultimately the Terriers’ final batter after Marion plated two in the bottom half to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

“He’s one of the better pitchers in Southern Illinois,” said Carbondale coach Scott Hankey. “He did a really good job. He didn’t have a great fastball location today but he used it well and he threw a lot of sliders for strikes and we didn’t make adjustments.”

Manfredo also indicated Jackson’s slider was the difference.

“He’s got such electric stuff that sometimes he gets himself in trouble because his ball moves so much that it moves out of the zone,” Manfredo said. “His two-seamer just runs. And the first inning he came out today and said his slider was on, so we rode it pretty good. He did a really fine job today.”

The Wildcats plated two runs in the first inning for a quick lead. Mason Gooch drew a walk from Eli Dyer and stole second, then Chase Austin and Jackson both singled. Austin scored on a passed ball.

In the third, Nehemiah Goodman walked and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Lukas Shrum. The next inning, Goodman collected his own RBI with a sac fly of his own to send home Karsten Stotlar, who singled, and Trace Bittle also doubled and scored on a passed ball in the frame.

“Eli didn’t have his best stuff but we didn’t help him defensively,” Hankey said. “We made a lot of stupid mistakes and errors. We got down — and we didn’t give up — but it just wasn’t our best game.”

Marion tacked on three in the fifth starting with Austin, who yanked a leadoff solo homer down the right-field line from the left-handed batter’s box.

“Chase was trying to lift everything into the jet stream during his first two at-bats, so as he rounded third after the homer I told him it was the first one he didn’t try to lift,” Manfredo said. “He said, ‘I’ll be honest, I was trying to hit a ground ball.’ So I told him he needs to hit more groundballs.

“That was a line shot. That was out of here in a hurry.”

Jackson singled and scored and Bittle drove in another run in the fifth, when the game nearly ended early but reliever Rushing got Cooper Thompson to fly out with the bases loaded.

But in the sixth, the Wildcats finished it off after Brody Larson drew a walk and Chase Altug was hit by a pitch. Both runners scored on Goodman’s hit to make it a walkoff win.

“The first three or four innings we made some things happen and got some runs but then we finally got some hits,” Manfredo said. “Like I told our guys, it’s the guys down in the order like Trace and Kale (Cameron) and Nemo (Goodman) that we need to come through. We expect the top to do it, but the other guys did a really fine job tonight down at the bottom.”

Marion has added a home game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Benton before taking on Carbondale again Thursday at the Superblock.

