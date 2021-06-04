Prep Baseball | Marion gets shutout win over Waterloo at Class 3A Carbondale regional

"Karsten was really on today. I thought he threw really well," Manfredo said. "It's hot on this turf and he got loosened up early. After the first inning, Karsten told me that he felt like he was in a groove. And he was.

"Give Waterloo credit, though. They grinded out some at bats," Manfredo said. "He would get them down 0-2 in the count and they would battle back to 2-2 or 3-2 before he could put them away, which ran his pitch count up. Karsten was able to get us into the seventh before Trevor came in and shut the door. We'll take it. It was a nice opening (postseason) win."

Manfredo added that while Stotlar's curve wasn't as sharp as in other outings, his change up was very good.

"They made contact on it, but it was off the end of the bat. They never barreled it up. We always tell our pitchers to work fast, change speeds and throw strikes. And Karsten was able to do all three."

Marion scored all the runs it would need in the bottom half of the second inning.