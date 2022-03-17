Prep Baseball | Marion rolls to win over Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Trevor Jackson and Kale Cameron threw a combined no-hitter with 19 strikeouts to lead Marion to a 12-0 win over Murphysboro in a non-conference baseball game Thursday afternoon.

“We’re blessed with four or five really solid pitchers and Trevor was banged up from basketball, so we held him to 53 pitches and he was phenomenal,” said Marion coach Marty Manfredo. “Kale had a stiff bicep last week, so we postponed him from Monday to today and they both looked right on their game.”

Marion improved to 2-1 on the season while the loss was Murphysboro’s first of the young season after a win over Trico to open the season.

“Jackson had good movement on fastballs and good movement on his slider,” said Murphysboro coach Andy Winters. “We assumed it was going to be a side-to-side movement, but it was more of a vertical movement to his slider. Honestly it was a very good well-pitched high school baseball game.”

For Jackson (1-0) it was his first start of the season and the senior right-hander pitched a perfect four innings with 10 strikeouts and the other two outs being a ground ball to first to open the game and a foul pop out to the catcher by the second to the last batter to face him.

“That was my first start, so to be honest I didn’t expect this when I was warming up,” Jackson said. “Last year was so many injuries I was just glad to be back and it felt good. I really liked to surprise them with my fastball to get them thinking, so every time I blew by the fastball I’d slip a slider by them.”

Cameron pitched the final three innings striking out the first seven batters he faced with six being on swinging third strikes. After a foul pop out to the first baseman for the second out of the seventh inning, the senior right-hander struck out Sam Herring on a swinging third strike, but the ball got away from the catcher and rolled all the way to back wall on the third base side allowing him to reach first to breakup the perfect game.

Cameron then struck out Gabe Martin on five pitches to give him four strikeouts in the inning and nine for the game.

Marion jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning starting with Mason Gooch and Cooper Thompson opening with base hits and Chase Austin driving in the first run on a base hit to right field. Austin finished the game going 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI.

“I’ve started the season off pretty well trusting my swing and letting the at-bats happen,” Austin said. “My first hit I saw a pitch I could drive on the first pitch.”

One out later, Kasten Stotlar drove in the second run on a line drive to right center before Jaeden Ripley walked Trace Bittle to load the bases. Ripley then walked Lukas Shrum to force in the third run and hit Chase Altug to force in the fourth. Shrum went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Marion added a run in the fourth on a one-out ground ball up the middle by Gooch and a two-out base hit to right center by Jackson. The Wildcats scored another run in the fifth on a one-out single up the middle by Shrum and a two-out double over the centerfielder in right center by Brody Larson.

Marion scored two more runs in the sixth on a leadoff walk to Thompson, a base hit by Austin, and a throwing error by the shortstop to plate the first run. Shrum drove in the second on an infield hit to third following a double-play with the bases loaded.

Austin drove in three runs in the seventh on a bases loaded double and the final run scored on a wild pitch.

“At that time I had the third at-bat (ground out to first) I wasn’t happy about, but I came back and got a single up the middle in the sixth on my next at-bat, so I was feeling confident again and got a pitch I could drive and got a good piece on it,” Austin said.

