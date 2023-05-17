CARTERVILLE — Talon Mills’ walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh lifted Trey Cole’s pitching to lead Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher to a 1-0 win over Carterville at the Class 2A Carterville baseball regional semifinals on Wednesday night.

“I knew it had to get done here or we were going into extras,” Mills said. “Coach gave me a talk at third base and said this was my chance. I get one good swing and after that it’s a bunt. We haven’t had a walk-off this season and this was my first one ever. It felt great.”

Second seed Z-R-C (26-8) advanced to Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game against the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal game between third seed Du Quoin (22-12) and fifth seed Murphysboro (19-12).

“That was a heck of a high school baseball game,” said Z-R-C coach Page Kirkpatrick. “We’ve been walked off five times this year, so I told them before the game that this is our time to get the big hit and get the walk-off on our own. I told Talon when he came up to talk to me at third base line that this is your chance to be a legend right here. And he got it done.”

Carterville finished with an 18-12 record. The Lions beat Benton, 3-1, in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.

“That is one of the best high school games you are ever going to watch,” said Carterville coach Nathan Bittle. “I couldn’t be any prouder of our team and Brady Phillips. We went against one of the best pitchers in Southern Illinois and hit a lot of balls hard, but just couldn’t find the hole and that’s the game of baseball. Some days you do everything you can to win a game and the ball goes right to them.”

After the Lions went down in order on 12 pitches in the top of the seventh, Phillips, who had held the Tornadoes scoreless on four hits and a walk over the first six innings, walked Landen Butler after getting ahead in the count 1-2 to open the bottom of the frame.

Butler then stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Hobbs to bring Mills to the plate. Mills had popped out to center in the second and struck out swinging in the fourth stranding a runner at third.

The senior left-fielder hit a 0-1 seeing-eye ground ball that got past Phillips and found its way between the shortstop and second baseman on its way over the second base bag to score the winning run.

“First pitch was a ball and the second one was a good down the middle and I took care of it,” Mills said. “It was just a little poker. The most important thing was it found a hole and didn’t go into someone’s glove.”

Cole (8-1) pitched around four base runners never letting them get beyond second base. The senior right-hander finished with five strikeouts and needed just 76 pitches to complete the game.

“It was a pitching duel for most of the game,” Cole said. “Defense made a ton of huge plays behind me with the shortstop and second baseman making a lot of play on balls up the middle. It was just my fastball mostly. I was trying to get ahead early and throw strikes.”

After retiring the first six batters on ground balls the leadoff batter in the third reached base on a dropped third strike. After the runner was bunted to second, Cole needed just five pitches to strand him there on a swinging strike three and a ground ball to second.

Carterville got its first hit in the fourth inning with one out when Peyton Bittle beat out a ground ball to deep short. Bittle advanced to second on a ground out to second and was stranded there on a ground out to short.

A bad throw on a ground ball to third allowed the leadoff batter in the fifth to reach base. Following a strikeout, Cole picked off the courtesy runner and two pitches later got the third out on a ground ball to short.

Cole pitched around a perfect two-out bunt single by Caden Hawkins in the sixth and set down the side in order in the seventh on two strikeouts and a fantastic sliding catch by Briar Rowland in left center for the final out.

Phillips (3-2) was just as dominant over the first five innings with 11 strikeouts out the first 15 outs. Junior left-hander pitched around a one-out base hit by Cole and a two-out walk in the first; a two-out base hit by Cole in the third and a one-out double by Landen Butler in the fourth.

With one out in the sixth, Chase Freeman beat out a line drive up the middle that Phillips almost snagged. Pinch-runner Bradden Mays advanced to second on a passed ball, but was cut down trying to advance to third on a pop fly to short left center to end the inning on a double play.

“Brady pitched his butt off today and got beat on probably one of the weakest base hits of the day that found the right spot,” Bittle said. “He gave us every chance to win. He pitched like a kid who is ready to take the next step.”