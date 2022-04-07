Prep Baseball | Mount Vernon defeats Marion 2-1 in extra innings

MARION — After playing seven scoreless innings, Mount Vernon scratched out two runs in the eighth and held on to beat Marion, 2-1, in another South Seven Conference classic baseball battle Thursday at the frigid Crisp Sports Complex.

It seems like every time the Wildcats and Rams square off, whether in the regular season or postseason, it’s a television-worthy event — with this past Monday’s game being the lone exception.

Marion won that one, 11-0 in five innings, after it was quickly scheduled and played at Klein Field. Thursday’s game, originally slated to be at Mount Vernon, was moved to Marion to replace the one they didn’t think could happen Tuesday.

The rematch followed the instant classic format their meetings usually become.

“I don’t think we had ever done that before when I’ve been coaching,” Marion head coach Marty Manfredo said of Monday’s shortgame win. “It’s always been a nail-biter with them. It was another one today.”

The first six innings were a pitcher’s duel between Marion’s Trevor Jackson and Mount Vernon’s Calan Kujawa. Jackson struck out 11 batters, while Kujawa fanned 10 with neither allowing a run or solid hits.

“It was a great ballgame,” said Mount Vernon coach Tim Holloway. “Obviously the key for us was Calan on the mound giving us a great chance to win. Both teams stranded some runners so it was a battle to find out who could get that run and we were fortunate to get two finally and find a way to win.”

Mount Vernon (8-4, 2-2 in the South Seven) plated two against reliever Kale Cameron in the eighth after first baseman Roman Harrison singled and was bunted to second base by Colin McClure.

Ethan Wielt, who came in from left field to replace Kujawa on the mound and eventually recorded the win, drove in Harrison with a single to center field — although Marion center fielder Lukas Shrum made a strong throw home that nearly got Harrison but took a shorthop at the plate.

Cameron struck out Kujawa for the second out, but Gabe Luttinen provided a huge extra run with a double.

Shrum led off the bottom half and roped a single, which was followed by another hit from Mason Gooch. That brought up slugger Chase Austin, but Wielt struck him out for the first out.

Karsten Stotlar was the next batter and during his turn Shrum tried to catch Luttinen off guard but was caught in a rundown between third and home. Third baseman Brock Holloway got the ball back to Luttinen and Shrum was tagged out.

“Lukas tried to steal a run and was being very aggressive,” Manfredo said. “He just didn’t make it.”

Mount Vernon’s coach was happy his team didn’t get caught napping on the play.

“When a game has been slow as far as runs, kids are trying to make things happen,” Holloway said. “Fortunately our guys were heads up right there and talked and made a nice rundown play. That was a big out because things could’ve went the wrong way there.”

Stotlar eventually grounded to second base, where Kayden McGee committed an error that scored Gooch. With the bases now empty, Cooper Thompson was Marion’s last hope and he grounded to short, where McClure made a clean scoop and strong throw to Harrison for the final out.

“Ethan did a great job closing it out,” Holloway said. “The big difference is today we only had a handful of free bases. We kept those down and played solid.”

Marion fell to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the South Seven with the loss, which was its first since falling by the same score to Du Quoin in the second game of the season.

“Both starting pitchers did really well and Kale threw well for us,” Manfredo said. “They had a couple in-between hits but our pitching was fine. I was kind of disappointed with some of our approaches at the plate but you’ve got to give their kid credit. He threw a really nice game and the young man that came in relief had that big overhand curveball.”

With the new conference format that has teams playing twice in the same week, it could be a while before Marion and Mount Vernon meet again. But don’t bet against that happening.

“We’re both going to be right there at the end,” Manfredo said. “We’re both pretty good ball clubs and they got the better of us today.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0