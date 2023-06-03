CENTRALIA – Effingham broke open a tie game with four runs in the fourth inning to beat Mount Vernon, 6-3, at the 3A Centralia Baseball Sectional finals on a hot and humid Saturday morning.

“I felt like it was a ballgame all the way through,” said Mount Vernon coach Pierce Borah. “Tying the game gave us some momentum, but it was just not our day today.”

Effingham (21-15) advances to the Decatur Super-Sectional Monday against the Lincoln Sectional winner Champaign Central (26-10). The sectional title was the Hearts second in the last four years.

“Today we continued to put pressure on them getting at least one hit in every inning,” said Effingham coach Corran McNeely. “We continue to find ways to put runners on and put the ball in play. We took extra bases when we need to on some of their mistakes. I’m proud of how hard this group has worked over the last three weeks to get where they are at.”

The Rams extended its streak of 20 or more wins a season to seven straight seasons with a 23-15 record while also winning its third straight regional title and its seventh over the last eight seasons in Borah’s first year at the helm.

The Hearts took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings on four hits and a walk against Rams starting pitcher Eli Garrett. The senior right-hander settled down and didn’t allow another run over the next two innings, pitching around a two-out single in the third and a one-out single in the fourth.

Effingham left-hander Kaiden Nichols (8-3) held the Rams scoreless over the first three innings, setting down the side in order in the first on nine pitches and pitching around a two-out single by sophomore second baseman Diedrich Smith in the second.

In the third, sophomore catcher Alex Kiefer led off by beating out a chopper to second and junior third baseman Chase Gowler followed by beating out a high hopper to third, but Kiefer was cut down trying to advance to third.

With runners still at first and second, senior shortstop Kayden McGee hit a fielder’s choice ground ball that forced Gowler out at second, but the throw to first was wild which allowed McGee to advance to second. However, before the third pitch to the next batter, McGee was picked off to end the inning.

“Kaiden has thrown well all year,” McNeely said. “It was hot out here and we were getting up in pitches pretty high and on a day like today in a sectional championship game those are 93 stressful pitches. He lives on the outer third of the plate. He was around the zone and forced their batters to swing the bat. He’s not going to back down from anyone.”

The Rams tied the game in the bottom of the fourth by taking advantage of a one-out throwing error on a high chopper to short by senior first baseman Ethan Wielt that allowed Wielt to end up at second.

Junior designated hitter Matthew McKinney followed with a single to right center to put runners at the corners. Nichols then walked senior left fielder Gabe Luttinen on seven pitches to bring Smith to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.

Smith hit a 1-1 pitch to the shortstop, who threw to second to force Luttinen for the second out, allowing Wielt to score from third, but the second baseman’s throw was wild, allowing McKinney to also cross the plate to tie the game. With Smith at second, Nichols shut down the rally on a called third strike.

Garrett (9-5) got into immediate trouble in the top of the fifth, walking the leadoff batter Kaden Koeberlein on four pitches. Camden Raddatz put runners at the corners with a ground ball to left. Quest Hull regained the lead for the Hearts with a double into the left field corner chasing Garrett and leaving runners at second and third with no outs.

Wielt came in and gave up a line drive up the middle to Myles Maxedon to clear the bases and up the lead to 5-2. A throwing error on the play allowed Maxedon to advance to second and two pitches later Colton Webb sent him home on a high chopper over the first base bag to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Rams were rallying again in the sixth inning by making Nichols pay for hitting Luttinen with one out when pinch-hitter senior Charlie Houle hit a double off the right field wall to cut the lead to 6-3.

After Nichols walked Kiefer to put runners at first and second Jack Harper relieved him and before his third pitch to Gowler courtesy runner Wade Pierce caught trying to steal to third to end the rally.

The Rams put two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh on a one-out base hit by McGee and a two-out walk to Wielt after Wielt had fouled off five straight pitches. The rally ended on a come-backer.

“We didn’t give in at all,” Borah said. “We had great at-bats to the very end. I knew when this thing came to an end, I knew they would go down with everything we had. One of our mantras this season was ‘Rams fight, never die’ and they lived it today. I’m proud of the entire group. What a special season they had.”