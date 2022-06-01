Prep Baseball | Mount Vernon falls to Triad in sectional semifinal

TROY — No game ever comes down to just one play, no matter what an angry fan in the bleachers will shout. You ask any coach, they’ll tell you the same and that includes Mount Vernon’s Tim Holloway. But even still, it’s hard to not look at a fourth inning runner’s interference call as the pivotal moment in the Rams’ 1-0 loss to Triad in the Class 3A Triad Sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

With one out, Colin McClure on third, Ethan Wielt on second and Roman Harrison at the plate, Mount Vernon looked poised to finally get to Triad pitcher Austin Brown. Brown got Harrison to chase a breaking ball in the dirt for strike three, but it wasn’t handled cleanly by catcher Jake Radosevich who gathered the ball and threw down to first to attempt the putout. But the ball bounced off the turf and first baseman Carter Vandever couldn’t scoop it. McClure broke for home and Wielt for third as the ball rolled slowly into right field. Suddenly, it’s a tie game with runners on the corners and one out.

Except that it wasn’t. The home plate umpire emphatically pointed at Harrison, calling him out for runner’s interference. After some Mount Vernon protesting, the decision was final – Harrison was out, the run didn’t count. It was now runners on second and third, two outs and the Knights still leading 1-0.

Brown struck out his counterpart Calan Kujawa to end the inning as Triad’s dugout erupted in cheers – what could’ve been a devastating inning for the Knights in which three errors were committed resulted in nothing but a frustrated Mount Vernon team and a preserved lead.

“You hope it never comes down to one play and there’s a lot of things we could’ve done, but that was a tough one. You do it long enough and you see some things like that – we had a ball bounce over the fence one time in the postseason that got called a home run,” Holloway said. “Instead of first and third, one out, tie game and speed on the bases – we’d scored, runners advanced and my guy was in the dugout and then all of a sudden it’s interference.”

Holloway added that he trusts his first base coach Quinn McClure to be honest with him, insisting that McClure isn’t one to argue with umpires.

“He told me he ran right down the line. That makes it tough,” he said. “My question was is he sure and my other question was why so late.”

The call wiped away the Rams’ best chance at getting to Brown who was lights out for the rest of the game. Mount Vernon managed only three hits on the day – two of which were slow rollers that Kayden McGee beat out.

“We were trying to disrupt his timing and I don’t know that we quite did. He was awfully good. I think he’d only given up four earned runs for the year coming in, an ERA under one. We haven’t seen a guy throw that many consistent sliders located the way he wanted them and that made it tough,” Holloway said. “I feel like he was 78 percent sliders and was getting them over for strikes when he needed to and then running it off the plate for his out pitch. You don’t see that a lot in high school and you’ve got to give him credit. Our guys tried to ambush the slider late in the game and we put some balls in play – didn’t barrel many – but we at least got some runners on but you got to score to win.”

Mount Vernon's pitcher, Kujawa, wasn’t to be outdone on what ended up being his final high school game. The senior held a potent Triad offense to the lone run, but also kept them off the bases for most of the game — the run scoring second inning being their only real threat all game.

“Cal Kujawa pitched the best game probably of his career today. I know he’s going to get the loss, but it was unbelievable. They’re a tough team to keep off the board,” Holloway said. “He kept them off balance and our defense was good. We had our opportunity there and didn’t get it.”

The Rams end the year 27-9 and, while the season ended on a sour note, Holloway can’t be anything but proud of his team.

“I told the guys that I didn’t want their last game for them to be thinking about a call. I want them to think about the positives. They win 27 games, won a regional on our home field, played a tough schedule. I’m never okay with a loss, but I’m not down on them at all,” he said. “We’ve got some seniors that we’ve been coaching since they were eight years old. Have some coaches I grew up playing with. It’s a little tougher this time.”

