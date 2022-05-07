Prep Baseball | Mount Vernon gets non-conference win over Harrisburg

MARION – Mount Vernon made the most of its opportunities Saturday morning at Rent One Park to turn its seven hits into as many runs, topping Harrisburg 7-4 despite being outhit 11-7.

“We got the runners in when we needed to but we also made some big pitches to get out of jams,” Mount Vernon coach Tim Holloway said after the win. “That’s a good win for us. I have a lot of respect for their program and these games can go either way with teams like that. I’m just happy with the way we played today.”

Kayden McGee led things off for the Rams with a triple and would eventually score on a wild pitch. In the second inning, he smoked a two-run double and scored when a pick-off attempt went into centerfield. He’d finish the day 3-4 with three RBI and a stolen base.

“Kayden is a good player and has had a great year. He brings a lot of different things to the team,” Holloway said. “He’s really swung it well and the defense has always been there and his speed. He made some excellent plays today.”

The Rams didn’t do anything particular spectacular or flashy – save one brilliant catch by McGee on a hard liner off the bat of Braden Burtis – but it was just a solid game all around and it was limited mistakes that won the day.

“We just played really well today – did a lot of things well. We played well defensively, our pitchers worked out of some jams and we did a good job at the plate at times taking the ball the other way,” Holloway said. “Just did some little things right. We hit behind some runners, put the ball in play with a runner on third with less than two outs – just played a good baseball game today.”

Brock Holloway started on the mound for the Rams and pitched well, striking out six before he exited in the bottom of the fifth. Roman Harrison relieved him and closed the door – striking out four across the 2.2 innings of work, only allowing one run and one hit.

“Brock’s had a good year on the mound – just competing, changing speed and pitching with poise,” Holloways said. “Then Roman came in and shut her down. Had good velocity today and stayed in the zone and made it tough on them.”

Harrisburg was able to put pressure on Mount Vernon with all of the baserunners, but stranded nine of them and couldn’t string together hits to start a rally, except for a miniature one in the fifth.

Saturday’s game – originally scheduled to be played at 11 a.m. at Harrisburg was moved to Rent One Park at 10 a.m. due to the heavy rains from the week leaving the Bulldog’s outfield too wet to play. Holloways said he felt fortunate, after all the rain, to be able to get the game in.

“To be able to play in this park on a nice day is a good experience for our guys.”

The loss drops Harrisburg to 24-6 and the win improves Mount Vernon to 20-7 on the year as both teams have their sights set on a good postseason run.

“We had good games from a lot of guys,” Holloway said. “You want to be playing your best baseball in May and I feel like we’re on the right track.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0