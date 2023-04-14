MURPHYSBORO – The Murphysboro Red Devils baseball squad spotted the Massac County Patriots a 3-0 lead and then came racing from behind to post an 8-3 home victory Friday.

The win kept Murphy undefeated within the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference at 5-0. The Red Devils are now 10-3 overall. The Patriots fall to 1-5 in the league and 4-10 overall.

Yet it was Massac that drew first blood.

In the top of the first, Murphy starting pitcher Corbin Compardo walked the first two batters – Preston Summers and Adan Mizell. The sophomore righthander was then nicked for a bunt single, loading the bases.

Clean-up batter Noah Melcher followed with a three-run double to left center for a 3-0 lead. To Compardo’s credit, he minimized the damage, retiring the next three Patriots batters and stranding Melcher.

Massac County pitcher Andy Girot held the lead for three innings. He surrendered a single run in the first when Murphy’s Donte Miner singled and came around to score on an RBI double by Sam Herring.

A second run crossed the plate in the next inning when Grayson Guthman reached on a one-out double. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a two-out single from Miner.

The Red Devils took the lead at 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Drew Caldwell slugged his fourth homer of the spring – a two-run shot, driving in Guthman ahead of him.

“It feels awesome,” Caldwell said of his home run. “I was in a little bit of a slump at the beginning of the season, but I’m getting back into it now and I’m feeling really good.”

Caldwell said he and his teammates didn’t panic after falling behind early.

“We were pretty confident. We know that we can always hit the ball, so we felt we would get the runs back.”

Murphy head coach Andy Winters was pleased with his team’s comeback.

“They made great improvement since the last time we saw them,” Winters said. “After the first inning, Corbin (Compardo) settled down and commanded the zone well and kept them pretty much off balance at the plate.”

Winters said the offense has been sensational all spring.

“The benefit of this group is that we swing it fairly well 1 through 9 on a consistent basis. We don’t necessarily have to bank on one of two guys to drive in runs for us.”

Patriots head coach Patrick Clark said his team put forth a much stronger effort against the Red Devils Friday than the first match – a five-inning, short-game loss.

“Obviously, we felt like we didn’t show up that opening game of the conference,” he said. “We were several guys short today, but we wanted to come out and compete, and I was proud of how our kids did that, especially early. That team is undefeated in conference play and very talented. We were toe-to-toe with them for four or five innings, but kind of ran out of gas.”

Clark did, however, take issue with Murphy’s bench decorum. He shouted across the field to Winters asking him to quiet his players. Winters obliged and then confronted Clark at the start of the next inning by the Red Devils dugout. The home plate umpire finally had to intervene.

“I just think that when you have a good baseball team, you win and lose with class,” Clark said. “You respect your opponent, you respect the game, and I don’t believe that making chicken noises and whatever else was going on from that dugout directed at my kids … to me … that’s disrespectful.”

When asked if he wanted to comment on the disagreement between the two coaches, Winters said, “No.”

Murphy tacked on three runs in the fifth. Trey Gillespie singled. Aaron Sanders followed suit, which prompted Clark to make a pitching change, he brought in freshman Zach Maurer who retired Herring on a deep fly to center for the first out.

After a double steal advanced the runners to second and third, Compardo followed with a two-run single. Mason Bastien bunted for a single. Another double steal ensued ahead of Guthman’s RBI sacrifice fly. The first two runs were charged to Girot and the third to Maurer.

Murphy added one final tally in the sixth. Miner smacked his third hit of the game, a single up the middle. He stole second, advanced to third on an errant throw, and scored when Herring was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.