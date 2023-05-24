DU QUOIN — Senior Owen Dunn tossed a one-hit shutout and sophomore Samuel Kollbaum drove in the winning run on his first varsity home run to lead Nashville to a 12-0 win over Anna-Jonesboro in the first semifinal game of the Class 2A Du Quoin baseball sectional Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s happened before being just one hit away (from a no-hitter) - it could have happened, but I still got the win,” Dunn said. “I’ve never been to the sectional finals, so it’s a big deal. The changeup was iffy, but the curveball and fastball were smacking it. At the beginning of the season it was hard to get control, but lately it’s been good for me - getting lower on the number of pitches I throw.”

Nashville (29-6) will play the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal between Harrisburg (31-3) and Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher (27-8) for the sectional championship Saturday at 11 a.m. The last time the Hornets have won a sectional title was 2017.

“We’re just happy to be there,” said Nashville coach Chad Malawy. “We’re playing our best ball at the end of the year and that’s what’s important. Our goals at the beginning of the year were we wanted to win the conference, we wanted to get to the 20-win mark and we wanted to win regional. Everything after that is just icing on the cake because we are doing all the little things right."

Anna-Jonesboro (18-9) finished with its best win total since 2013 and its second straight regional title.

“We had a good year by any standard,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Aaron Roberts. “I told the boys after the game if we could have kept it competitive good things could happen, but sometimes baseball is kind of simple. Nashville swings the bat too well for us to get behind in the count and we made a couple of mistakes on plays that could have been made. Simple as that.”

Dunn (7-0) needed just 72 pitches to set down the Wildcats giving up just the one base runner when first baseman Dylan Ahlberg led off the second inning cranking a 1-0 pitch off the fence in right center for a double. At the plate, Dunn reached base three times on two hits and a walk.

Kollbaum spent the first half of the season mainly on the JV squad before being called up to the varsity team for good 14 games ago.

“He had come up to spot play early in the season, but he was our only catcher on the JV team, so he had to catch there all the time,” Malawy said. “But then it was an opportunistic situation where we had a couple injuries, so Sammy got some more opportunities day after day and he took the bull by the horns and doesn’t want to give that spot in the order back.”

Kollbaum gave Dunn all the runs he would need in the bottom of second inning when he hit a 3-1 pitch over the high fence in right field for a two-out, two-run dinger.

“This was my first home run on the varsity level - I hit two on the JV team,” Kollbaum said. “I hit it to short right field, but it just kept going and going until it went over the monster. I think me hitting that home run actually started the rally in the inning that wouldn’t end. It was the best feeling to be part of that inning.”

Kollbaum also reached base three times with a walk and a run scored in the third and had a leadoff double in the fourth.

“I got to use my speed to turn a little hit down the line into a double,” Kollbaum said. “As a team we’re just hitting out of our shoes right now - the best we’ve been hitting all season. Our team excels in the little base hits - we just go back to back to back.”

But the Hornets weren’t done sending 16 batters to the plate in the third to score 10 more insurance runs on seven hits, three walks, a hit batsman, a dropped third strike and a throwing error.

“I’ve been head coach for over 800 games now and I can’t remember an inning like that ever,” Malawy said.

Leadoff batter Rey Reinburg had one of the big hits in the inning on his second at-bat of the frame after being hit in his first as the second batter during the rally. When he came to the plate as the 11th the bases were loaded with one out.

On the second pitch to Reinburg, the eighth run crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Two pitches later, the left-handed batter hit a line drive over the second baseman to clear the bases and up the lead to 12-0.

Dunn, catcher Kaden Gajewski, designated hitter Isaac Blazier, right fielder Harrison Zgonina and first baseman Kaden Linkey drove in one run each during the rally with the other two runs scoring on the throwing error.