Prep Baseball | Nashville survives Du Quoin's late rally in 8-4 win

DU QUOIN — Through the first two innings of Tuesday afternoon’s game at Du Quoin, the Nashville Hornets looked to be in a little bit of trouble. While they had a 1-0 lead after two, starting pitcher Trey Rainburg had already thrown 51 pitches and had to work out of a bases loaded jam in the first.

But then Kaden Gajewski hit a three-run bomb to left field to start what would become a seven-run third inning for the Hornets. Rainburg settled in and was relieved admirably by Aaron Brink to give Nashville a 8-4 conference win.

Nashville manager Chad Malawy said if you’d told him Rainburg would outlast his counterpart, Du Quoin’s David Lee, after that first inning, he would’ve shaken his head in disbelief.

“But I do love our guy on the mound. He’s a fierce competitor and we love giving him the ball in these big games,” he added. “I expected him to bounce back and hang in there. Obviously our bats got going and we took advantage of a free base there, got some big hits when it mattered with runners on base. That kind of changed the game.”

Nolan Heggemeier led things off in the top of the third with a single and was moved to second when Michael Combs drew a walk. Heggemeier advanced to third on an errant pick off attempt to first by Lee, but it wouldn’t matter as Gajewski powered a ball out of the park to left field off of his front foot for a game-breaking homer.

“Kaden’s a good hitter. He’s hitting in our four-hole for a reason – not just because of the power but he’s a solid hitter that’s always putting the ball in play,” Malawy said. “He got something to hit and was right on time and I think that took a little pressure off our offense. Sometimes you can take that breath when you start stringing things together and it builds your confidence.”

After that, Rainburg got into a groove, throwing only 36 pitches over the next two innings of work, striking out a total of seven batters on the day before moving to the hot corner and allowing Brink to close it out. Du Quoin head coach Kyle Geiger knew his team let a golden opportunity slip away in the first two innings before the Hornets’ ace settled in.

“We knew we were going to see their number one. Rainburg is a great arm, live arm. We knew we had a challenge. Leaving three runners on in the first definitely hurts – he pitched out of it,” he said. “I thought we were a little defensive at the plate, not aggressive like we we last week and it showed.

“He settled in. That’s baseball. We’ve had some of those games, too, where we started off rough but hey, pitchers settle in and they get tuned up,” Geiger added about the third and fourth innings. “Like I said, I think not being aggressive at the plate got him settled in and he got a little confident and started throwing the ball well against us.”

Du Quoin brought in Gavin Morgan to pitch after Lee expended 42 pitches in the seven-run third and from that point on, the Hornets’ bats went relatively quiet. Through 4.1 innings of work, Morgan allowed no runs while a four-run sixth inning allowed the Indians to have a chance in the final inning.

“He did a great job. He came in and threw strikes like he does. I really liked how he kept the ball down tonight – fastball and curveball,” Geiger said. “He can have a tendency to leave it up, but he pitched well, kept it down and got them off balance a little bit with speed changes.”

Malawy commended Brink’s efforts as he pitched the final three innings but said he “missed a couple of pitches that he left over the plate” on two-strike counts that led to Du Quoin’s big inning. He also smiled at the thought of it looking like a comfortable win through the first five innings and said “there’s never a comfortable win at Du Quoin.”

Du Quoin hosts another conference opponent Thursday as Carterville makes the trip over. Nashville hosts Chester on Wednesday before traveling to Anna-Jonesboro for a Thursday conference game.

