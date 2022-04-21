Prep Baseball | Nashville's offense strikes early and often in win over Pinckneyville

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Hornets played host to Pinckneyville on Thursday afternoon, but were the visiting team on the scoreboard as the Panthers’ field was too wet to get the game in following Wednesday night’s rain. Nashville looked right at home as it put 18 runs on the board, limiting Pinckneyville to seven to get the win in five innings.

“There was a lot of hitting and a lot of running,” Nashville coach Chad Malawy said. “I thought we were very aggressive today – at the plate and on the bases – and it translated to runs on the scoreboard. We were fortunate to get some big hits with runners on base today. That’s just playing good baseball – sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Through the first inning, the teams were tied at two after Nolan Heggemeier smacked a single and came home to score on a wild pitch and Michael Combs drew a walk and scored on a Trey Reinberg RBI single in the top half of the inning. In the bottom half, Pearson Lounius drew a walk to lead things off for the Panthers and was driven in by pitcher Riley Mohr. Nile Adcock was hit by a pitch and driven in by Colten Loos.

But Nashville broke it open in the second, scoring seven runs on three hits – capitalizing on smart baserunning, an error by Pinckneyville and four free bases.

“Free bases are really the key,” Malawy said. “You look on our board and I’ve got it written on there. If you can keep free bases in single digits on the pitching side, usually you’ll win games at the end of the day.”

That’s been a problem for the Panthers this year.

“Offensively, we played well. Other than that, we did not. Our defense hurt us all over. Every inning, I think it hurt us,” Panthers’ coach Gabe Shepard said. “That makes our pitchers work that much hard and it just compounds – if your pitchers are throwing that many more pitches, it just turns into worse and worse things. Case in point today.

“Every team in our conference – you give them extra chances and they’ll make you pay. That’s been our Achilles’ heel – giving up extra chances,” he added. “We just have to figure out how we can limit that, limit the damage and limit the big innings.”

The top of the order was dominant for Nashville on Thursday, with the top three hitters reaching base safely 13 times out of 15 plate appearances and scoring 10 of the Hornets’ 18 runs. Kaden Gajewski in the clean up spot hit three bombs to left field in his first three trips to the plate, resulting in a fly out in the first and two doubles and three RBI in the next two innings.

“Our first three in the order are all seniors and then we’ve got an experienced junior in the four-hole. They make us go,” Malawy said. “Tonight, our eight and nine hitters were on twice today and scored a couple of runs. When you get your eight, nine hitters on for the top of your order, good things are going to happen.”

After the Panthers put three runs up in the second inning, Jack Kroeger entered the game in the third and immediately shut down the Panthers' offense – throwing four pitches to get out of the third unscathed. He gave up two runs in the fourth inning but was able to work out of a jam in the fifth and final inning to secure the Nashville victory.

“He’s a junior who’s kind of learning how to pitch. A couple of times he got hurt – got up 0-2 and then missed his spots and let them bang the ball around,” Malawy said. “But he’s a good arm who comes out of the pen for us and can make some spot starts. We really feel comfortable giving the ball to Jack in big games.”

The win makes nine straight for the Hornets and puts them at 16-4 on the year. During the current winning streak, Nashville has scored 106 runs while holding opponents to 28 total runs.

“We’ve cut down on our strikeouts and put the ball in play and we’ve been fighting more with two strikes. That’s been key,” Malawy said about the streak. “Then, overall, our pitchers have been filling up the zone and just forcing people to string hits together. I think you can get three outs before a high school team can get three hits in a row as long as you don’t give away free bases.”

