Prep Baseball | Pestka pitches gem against Nashville, Carterville advances to sectional championship

“It was hard, but I’d like to thank our catcher for catching a heck of a game,” said Pestka. “I also couldn’t have done it without my defense making plays behind me. It’s tough when you have a pitcher battle going on, but we came out on top with our bats and held them.”

Pestka took a no-hitter into the sixth inning after allowing four of his five walks through the first three innings. His no-hit bid was broken up by Nashville cleanup hitter Boomer Harris on a two-out single down the right-field line. But Pestka escaped trouble all night long and did so once more by getting Nolan Heggemeier to pop out to second baseman Matt Wallace.

Pestka struck out 11 of the 35 batters he faced to earn the win after Carterville lost both regular season matchups to Nashville, as well as the 2017 sectional championship.

“What I’m proud about is Drew,” said Carterville coach Bobby Jackson. “He doesn’t have a ton of experience on the mound and he’s worked his butt off all season on mechanics. For him, on a stage this big to have the stuff he did, and the composure; he composed himself and executed pitches when he had to.