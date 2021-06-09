Prep Baseball | Pestka pitches gem against Nashville, Carterville advances to sectional championship

NASHVILLE — In a pitching dual like no other, Drew Pestka and the Carterville Lions scored a run in the eighth inning to defeat SIRR-Mississippi rival Nashville at the Class 2A Sectional semifinals on Wednesday.
It was a race to see who could score first, and it only made sense that Pestka started Carterville’s eighth inning rally with a lead-off base hit against Nashville starter Buzz Ritzel.
That led to Zayn Qureshi stepping in as Pestka’s courtesy runner before senior catcher Ben Haake shot Ritzel’s 91st pitch of the evening into the right-field gap for a standup double to score Qureshi from first for the game’s only run.
“It felt awesome,” Haake said after batting eighth in the lineup. “I’ve always been at the bottom of the order hitting, but I couldn’t have asked for a better time to hit a double.”
Haake’s go-ahead double ended Ritzel’s outing after allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts in seven innings. Ian Blazier entered in for Ritzel and managed to strand Haake and Bryce Anderson at first and second using a trio of strikeouts to keep the Hornets' deficit at one.
That took Pestka into the bottom half of the eighth when Blazier put himself on third base with one out, but the precise righty worked past two full-counts on Cole Malawy and Gavin Baldwin to close out the game with a pop-out and a strikeout on Baldwin foul tip that Haake closed in his mitt.
“It was hard, but I’d like to thank our catcher for catching a heck of a game,” said Pestka. “I also couldn’t have done it without my defense making plays behind me. It’s tough when you have a pitcher battle going on, but we came out on top with our bats and held them.”
Pestka took a no-hitter into the sixth inning after allowing four of his five walks through the first three innings. His no-hit bid was broken up by Nashville cleanup hitter Boomer Harris on a two-out single down the right-field line. But Pestka escaped trouble all night long and did so once more by getting Nolan Heggemeier to pop out to second baseman Matt Wallace.
Pestka struck out 11 of the 35 batters he faced to earn the win after Carterville lost both regular season matchups to Nashville, as well as the 2017 sectional championship.
“What I’m proud about is Drew,” said Carterville coach Bobby Jackson. “He doesn’t have a ton of experience on the mound and he’s worked his butt off all season on mechanics. For him, on a stage this big to have the stuff he did, and the composure; he composed himself and executed pitches when he had to.
“The mental maturity he made — as a coach, yeah, you want to win games, but you want to teach these kids about life and that things are going to be tough. He handled the situation the best way he could and I’m so proud of him.”
Nashville’s bats couldn’t get anything going and coach Chad Malawy’s lineup is usually more productive with Blazier, Malawy, Baldwin and Harris at the top of the order. Pestka held those bats to one hit in 15 plate attempts after the Hornets beat Carterville at home, 9-0, on May 7 with Pestka taking the loss in that game.
“Good pitching beats good hitting,” said Malawy. “I hate to say that silly cliche, but it really does and both pitchers were outstanding. The only difference in the game was they strung together two hits in a row and beat us on that.
“Most people haven’t dominated our top three hitters all year and again, Pestka was good today. He’s kind of like lightning in a bottle; I think you don’t know what you’re going to get from him.”
Pestka basically gave his outfield the night off despite Harris’ lone base hit to Carterville’s right-fielder, Kolton Gajewski. Ritzel played more to his defense, as the Hornets’ outfield made seven plays all game while their pitcher didn’t allow a single walk.
“It’s definitely tough,” said Ritzel, who is playing basketball at Illinois College following graduation. “They just strung a few hits together at the right time.”
Nashville finishes the season with a 23-10 record.
Carterville (16-6) will play at Harrisburg on Friday for a Class 2A sectional title.
