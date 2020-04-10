Prep Baseball | Players have trouble finding ways to practice their swing while local businesses are shut down

The Batter’s Box located in Herrin was home to many baseballers before the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential businesses to close for the foreseeable future. The 500 square foot building includes four batting cages, two pitching mounds and a 2,500 square foot area for players to work on their fielding.
Marion senior Drake Gravatt is a familiar face at the facility where he has trained for the past four years and now works for owner Garrett Elders. Gravatt is a two-sport athlete for the Wildcats and has his sights set on continuing his baseball and football career at Missouri Baptist University following high school graduation.
In baseball, Gravatt is a two-time all conference selection, the 2018 South Seven Conference MVP and has been selected to the All-South team.
With the baseball season currently on a week-to-week basis, Gravatt is trying to stay in game shape for his teammates and knows how crucial this year is for players all across the area.
“It’s been pretty stressful not knowing if we’re going to play this season or not,” said Gravatt. “The main goal for everyone should be to practice like we are going to have a season to play.”
“I would tell everyone that is potentially missing out on their junior year to try and remain as positive as possible. This just means that colleges are going to have to sign you later on and it never hurts to send them the game film you do have. This whole thing just basically puts more pressure on your senior season.”
While Elders' facility has been a place for Gravatt and others to work out at for years, with businesses being shut down this is also the busiest time of the year for training facilities. Elders estimates that he is missing out on about 70-80 kids to help train throughout the duration of March through June.
Elders has connections outside of his business as an assistant baseball coach in his first year teaching special education at Eldorado High School. You can also listen to Elders as the radio voice of the Wildcats and John A. Logan college basketball games on Magic 95.1.
“Having a second income right now is nice, but I also realize how fortunate I am because not a lot of other people are in the same situation,” said Elders. “Now that baseball parks and the Marion sports complex are shut down it’s difficult for players to find a place to swing a bat.
“This is a peak time right now for everyone. Your important year in sports is your junior year because obviously the goal for a lot of these kids is to sign a scholarship before their senior season. You see that happen more in softball than you do in baseball, but you also have to realize that the travel ball scene for these kids has grown more important over the past 10 years.”
Like so many other places, Elders was forced to close down The Batter’s Box on March 21. Cleaning and sanitizing efforts continue to be made by Elders and Gravatt during the social distancing guidelines with the hopes that there will be baseball to play.
“Drake is the only one that still hits out here because he still works here,” said Elders. “I like to still play catch with him and get in as many swings as possible because I know how important this season is for him.”
“It’s definitely been a blessing working with Garrett and being able to practice at his facilities for as long as I have,” said Gravatt. “I’ve spoken with a lot of my friends and they haven’t even been able to touch a baseball bat since schools shut down. The best that they can do is practicing air swings in the backyard and continuing to play catch.”
