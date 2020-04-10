Prep Baseball | Players have trouble finding ways to practice their swing while local businesses are shut down

While Elders' facility has been a place for Gravatt and others to work out at for years, with businesses being shut down this is also the busiest time of the year for training facilities. Elders estimates that he is missing out on about 70-80 kids to help train throughout the duration of March through June.

Elders has connections outside of his business as an assistant baseball coach in his first year teaching special education at Eldorado High School. You can also listen to Elders as the radio voice of the Wildcats and John A. Logan college basketball games on Magic 95.1.

“Having a second income right now is nice, but I also realize how fortunate I am because not a lot of other people are in the same situation,” said Elders. “Now that baseball parks and the Marion sports complex are shut down it’s difficult for players to find a place to swing a bat.

“This is a peak time right now for everyone. Your important year in sports is your junior year because obviously the goal for a lot of these kids is to sign a scholarship before their senior season. You see that happen more in softball than you do in baseball, but you also have to realize that the travel ball scene for these kids has grown more important over the past 10 years.”