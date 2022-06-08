Prep Baseball | Putting a bow on the 2022 season

The 2022 baseball season is in the books in Southern Illinois and will be fully in the books on Saturday as the Class 3A and 4A state championships are decided.

Among Southern Illinois teams, Mount Vernon was the last team standing, falling in a heartbreaker to Triad in the first game of the Troy Sectional. However, Steeleville advanced the furthest, topping Goreville to advance to the Carbondale Super-Sectional where the Warriors fell to eventual 1A State Champion North Clay.

Defending 2A State Champion Freeburg did the most damage to teams in the area, ending the seasons of Harrisburg, Du Quoin and Carterville in the sectionals and regionals, respectively. Du Quoin took down Benton, Nashville and Anna-Jonesboro on its path to the sectional finals loss to the Midgets. Mount Vernon topped Herrin in the regional finals – a game set up by the Tigers withstanding a valiant comeback effort by Carbondale. Marion’s bid to square off with the Rams was ended by Mattoon in the regionals.

But there was plenty for the teams to celebrate before the end of the year. Harrisburg finished the year with the best record in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, sporting a 29-7 record overall and going 8-2 against conference opponents. Nashville was the top team in the Mississippi Division, sporting a 27-8 record and going 7-1 within the conference. Benton and Herrin both finished with 7-3 records within the Ohio Division with the Rangers going 17-10 overall on the year and the Tigers going 17-13. AJ and Carterville both finished the year with 5-3 records against their fellow Mississippi Division opponents with the Lions sporting a 17-12-3 record to AJ’s 15-10. Du Quoin went 2-6 in conference play, with a 19-12 record bolstered by its strong playoff run. Marion finished atop the South Seven, going 9-1 in division and 20-6 overall while Mount Vernon went 27-9 for the year and 7-3 in conference. The Terriers finished with a 13-15 record, 4-6 in South Seven play.

And while we say goodbye to the class of 2022, there’s still plenty of talent coming back to the diamond in Southern Illinois.

Mount Vernon returns maybe the most exciting player in the area in lead-off hitter Kayden McGee. The junior is everything you’d want in a lead-off man – a strong hitter with elite speed. McGee picked up two of the Rams’ three hits against Triad, and both of them were infield singles. He’s a threat to steal a bag anytime he reaches and he provides elite defense at second base. He can play short stop if needed, but fellow junior Collin McClure mans that position most of the time. It’s a strong duo at the top of the lineup for the Rams next year.

Harrisburg returns a bevy of players from this year’s squad. Freshman Brendan Bergan hit a nice .406 in the albeit small sample of 69 plate appearances. Noah Arnold was electric on the mound while Braden Burtis, Ethan Golish and Cam Ande provide a strong foundation to build upon. Factor in that Jack Ford got some work in behind the plate this season as well, and the Bulldogs look to be just as fearsome in 2023 as they were in 2022.

On the other side of the SIRR, Nashville returns three huge pieces from this year’s squad in JT Malawy, Trey Reinberg and Kaden Gajewski. All three turned in big performances this year for the Hornets and will enter next season even hungrier.

Maybe the most impressive thing about Du Quoin’s postseason run is just how young the team was as typically senior leadership trumps a lot when the pressure is on. Highlighted by Owen Cornett – who turned in a beastly performance during the postseason, the Indians bring back their top six hitters from the 2022 squad.

Carbondale got to see its 2023 ace in action in its final game of 2022 and Eli Dyer delivered. After starting pitcher Ethan Chance exited his final high school start, Dyer came in and dealt, keeping the Tigers’ offense in check as the Terriers mounted an ultimately ill-fated comeback. His battery mate, Corey Crombar, also returns for next year, giving a sturdy foundation for a Carbondale team looking to replace a lot of seniors.

Marion is also looking to replace a senior-heavy class, and have a pair of All-Conference players coming back to start with. Cooper Thompson and freshman catcher Chase Niemeyer highlight the players who will still be in blue and gold next year. Thompson hit .338 with a .434 OBP and 14 RBI. On the mound, he had a 1.37 ERA in 15.1 innings, striking out 19. Niemeyer was sturdy behind the plate for the Wildcats but didn’t get many opportunities with the bat this year.

Herrin’s key piece coming back is Eli Watkins, a strong two-way player who started the Tigers’ win over Carbondale in the regional. He boasts a .310/.459/.379 slash line for this year and held opposing hitters to a sub-.260 average.

Carterville brings back four strong pitchers for next season, highlighted by Peyton Bittle who was named All-Conference. He hit .344 and reached base in 46 percent of his plate appearances. Once he was on base, he was a constant threat to steal, swiping 28 bags. James Craves, Blake Bernard and Cade Bolin will slot in behind him in the Lions’ rotation.

Anna-Jonesboro brings back two strong players in Hayden Ralls and Drake Hartline. Ralls slashed an unreal .364/.482/.515 while Hartline posted a 1.42 ERA and struck out 24 in 19.2 innings of work.

Benton brings back two innings eaters in Jacob Kinsman and Mason Tieffel. Kinsman is also the Rangers’ best returning bat and sophomore Isaac Billington will be looking to build off a strong campaign as well.

