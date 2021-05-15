Prep Baseball | Saylor's bat leads Johnston City past Goreville

JOHNSTON CITY — Junior shortstop Zander Saylor stroked a pair of two-run doubles Saturday afternoon to lift the Johnston City Indians baseball team to a 7-5 home win over Goreville.

Saylor drove in the first two runs with a shot into the right centerfield gap in the third inning, driving in both Braden Watts (single) and Keaton Fort (hit by a pitch) to give the Tribe the lead. Saylor later came around to score on a bloop single to left off the bat of Karter Hutchison.

Saylor added a two-run double to left center in the fifth, driving in Luke Lampley (single) and Watts (walk) to increase the lead to 6-2.

"Fastballs is what they were throwing to me, so I just took advantage and ripped them," said Saylor, the Indians' clean-up hitter. "Today was a better day for me. I had been in a drought."

Saylor said it was important for the team to get back into the win column after earlier in the day losing to Carterville.

"It felt great, because Goreville's always a tough team to beat. We played much better in the second game today than we did earlier against Carterville."

JC head coach John Watts agreed with Saylor that getting the win over the Blackcats was a key to an improved team's mindset.