Prep Baseball | Saylor's bat leads Johnston City past Goreville

JOHNSTON CITY — Junior shortstop Zander Saylor stroked a pair of two-run doubles Saturday afternoon to lift the Johnston City Indians baseball team to a 7-5 home win over Goreville.
Saylor drove in the first two runs with a shot into the right centerfield gap in the third inning, driving in both Braden Watts (single) and Keaton Fort (hit by a pitch) to give the Tribe the lead. Saylor later came around to score on a bloop single to left off the bat of Karter Hutchison.
Saylor added a two-run double to left center in the fifth, driving in Luke Lampley (single) and Watts (walk) to increase the lead to 6-2.
"Fastballs is what they were throwing to me, so I just took advantage and ripped them," said Saylor, the Indians' clean-up hitter. "Today was a better day for me. I had been in a drought."
Saylor said it was important for the team to get back into the win column after earlier in the day losing to Carterville.
"It felt great, because Goreville's always a tough team to beat. We played much better in the second game today than we did earlier against Carterville."
JC head coach John Watts agreed with Saylor that getting the win over the Blackcats was a key to an improved team's mindset.
"We hadn't played since Monday, but we had some really good practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," he said. "The way we ended the game today defensively (a double play in which the JC third baseman — Caden Clark — fielded a grounder, threw home for the force out, and catcher Sam Harris spun and threw out the batter, Goreville's Tyler Suits) is a drill we worked on for 30 minutes in practice, so to see it actually get applied in the game was just phenomenal."
Watts also spoke well of Saylor after his big day at the plate.
"He swung the bat pretty well Monday, too. I like the development I have seen from him at the plate. His leadership is coming out."
Fort started the game on the mound for the Indians and worked the first three frames, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Logan Hunter relieved Fort to start the fourth and worked two batters into the sixth inning before giving way to Watts. Hunter was credited with the win. He allowed three runs on four hits, struck out one and walked one.
Watts earned the save, working the final two innings, while allowing one run on two hits. He fanned three and walked three.
Pitcher of record for the Blackcats was starter Kanon Webb, who hurled the initial three frames, surrendering four runs on five hits. He struck out one and hit one batter. Also seeing mound duty for Goreville was Ian Sopczak, who worked three innings, allowing three runs on two hits. He struck out three, walked two and hit one batter.
The Blackcats had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Hunter Francis walked, advanced to second on an infield single, moved to third on a fielder's choice grounder and scored on a long sacrifice fly off the bat of Casey Lenon.
Goreville closed to within one at 6-5 in the top of the sixth inning.
Sopczak had an RBI groundout and Briley Dunn had an infield single that drove in a run. There were also two errors committed by the JC defense that inning.
"Goreville will never quit. They did a good job of getting back in the game," Watts said.
Blackcats head coach Shawn Tripp said the team left too many men on base.
"I have to tip my hat to Johnston City. They played some defense today. I thought the outfielders caught a couple of balls that were hit pretty good and there was that double play at the end of the game. And they got some good pitching."
Tripp also praised the performance of his third baseman — Drake Moss — who let his glove do the talking for him, recording four putouts and nearly pulling off a sparkler on a backhand play. Offensively, he delivered a double and single.
"That was his first start at third base. Drake's a freshman. I thought he was one of our biggest bright spots today."
Goreville falls to 8-6 overall and will turn around and host JC Thursday. The Indians improve to 3-11 overall and are scheduled to host a doubleheader with Hamilton County Monday at 2 p.m.