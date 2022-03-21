Prep Baseball | Season Preview: Goreville hopes for successful season

Last year, Goreville’s season ended with a loss to eventual state champions Farina South Central in the Super-Sectional. In that game, the Blackcats were down 8-0 before clawing back and eventually falling, 15-14.

That’s how the Goreville baseball team does things – start slow, finish strong and always be around the state championship scene by the end of the year.

That’s the plan this year, too, as Goreville is looking at a 1-2 start to the season – but the one win was a 26-0 shallacking of fellow 1A school Meridian and the two losses – a 7-3 loss to Champaign Central and a 7-6 loss to Missouri’s Cape Girardeau Central – both came to schools boasting 10 times the number of students as Goreville.

Head coach Shawn Tripp wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You’re only as good as who you play,” he explained. “If you want to pad your schedule with wins, you’re not going to play teams who are better than you and that’s the only way you get better.”

The slow start is also something that Tripp knows is baked into the season because of the Blackcats success on the hardwood. The baseball and basketball teams have a lot of overlap, so there’s no winter workouts for Tripp and the baseball team. But the results speak for themselves.

“The kids know what we’re doing. They buy into our strategy,” Tripp said. “We’ve got to be tougher than everybody and work harder than everybody and it seems to pay off in the end.”

This year’s Goreville team boasts a “good mixture of youth and some leadership,” Tripp explained. Four sophomores and four seniors crack the starting lineup, but it’s those seniors who will make or break the season.

“Our leader is Briley Dunn, a senior. Dylan Compton, AJ Johnson and Tristan Green – that’s our core of leaders who are back this year,” Tripp said. “For us, those seniors have to be the leaders and guide the young guys and tell them what we’re expecting.”

And what is Goreville expecting? Well that’s fairly simple.

“We’re not satisfied with a regional – we want to go deep in the postseason. That’s how we measure success is how deep in the postseason we go.”

Two other 1A teams in the area who could spoil the Blackcats goals are Trico and Steeleville. The Indians, who played their first game of the year yesterday, are no strangers to crossing the path of the Blackcats in the postseason. Last year, Goreville got the better of Steeleville, but two years prior, the roles were reversed. Trico, like Goreville, started its season off with stiff competition, falling 11-0 to 3A Carbondale and 7-5 to Murphysboro before picking up its first win against Wesclin and playing West Frankfort to a scoreless draw.

Stepping up a class, Harrisburg looks to contend again as one of the top 2A schools. Currently boasting an unbeaten record, the Bulldogs had no problems with Carmi-White County (14-3) nor Coal City (13-3) before playing a more competitive game in a 2-1 win over Rochester. Braden Burtis and Ethan Golish carried the weight offensively for the Bulldogs, both hitting .500 with double digit plate appearances and three of Golish’s four hits being doubles. Golish and Riley King each have four RBI.

