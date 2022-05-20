Prep Baseball | Seasons on the line in regional finals

On Saturday, half of the remaining 1A and 2A high school baseball teams in the state of Illinois will take the field for the final time this season and the Benton and Goreville Sectionals will be the site of those games for the Class 1A and 2A teams of Southern Illinois.

Nashville will take on regional host Du Quoin, Anna-Jonesboro takes on Hamilton County in the Johnston City regional final, Carmi-White County takes on hosts Harrisburg and Freeburg meets Carterville in the Red Bud final to determine who will advance to Benton for the sectional semifinals in 2A.

In 1A, Goreville takes on regional host Hardin County and Trico takes on Waltonville in the Edwards County regional final. The winners of those two games will play each other to take on the winner of the other Goreville Sectional semifinal matchup, pairing the winners of the Cobden and Steeleville regionals.

The Benton Sectional has seen mostly close games in the regional semifinals, with Freeburg’s 16-1 win over Sparta being the only double-digit win. Harrisburg’s 5-0 victory over Massac County was the next most lopsided outcome with Anna-Jonesboro’s 4-0 win over West Frankfort being close behind.

The Du Quoin regional final was set up with a pair of one-run wins as Du Quoin survived Benton 2-1 and Nashville shutout Richland County for a 1-0 victory. Hamilton County won a higher scoring one-run game with a 6-5 win over Vienna and Carterville held on by a run to advance 3-2 over Red Bud. Carmi-White County’s 7-5 win over Fairfield rounded out the mid-week games.

The 1A games were much less evenly matched, as six of the eight regional semifinals were decided by over nine runs. Goreville and Hardin County both earned 10-1 wins over their respective opponents (Pope County and Crab Orchard) to meet each other. Trico (13-3 over Edwards County) and Waltonville (10-0 over Wayne City) similarly had no problem with their semifinals opponents. Steeleville ended Elverado’s season with an 11-1 win in the Warriors’ regional and Cobden held home field advantage against Egyptian with a 15-4 win. Carrier Mills-Stonefort’s 5-2 win over Shawnee and Galatia’s 4-3 win over Gallatin County were the closest affairs out of the Goreville sectional.

Nashville entered the postseason as the top seed in its subsectional, but has stumbled a bit at the end of the year – not just in its close game against Richland County. Before closing the regular season with a win over St. Anthony, the Hornets suffered a 5-0 loss to Wesclin and a 15-5 loss to Greenville. Before that, however, the Hornets had won 19 of their last 20 games with the lone loss coming at the hands of Anna-Jonesboro, who Nashville could potentially see in the sectional semifinals.

Du Quoin, the four seed, was one of those wins for the Hornets during that stretch, falling 8-4 at home, the site of the regional finals. The Indians have had an up-and-down season, starting off 8-1, including a big 15-0 win over Hamilton County at the end of March. But then they dropped their next four and haven’t been able to string together more than three wins since. However, Du Quoin split the season series against Anna-Jonesboro and swept Hamilton County in the regular season.

Anna-Jonesboro is the two seed in the subsectional and sits at 15-10 on the year. Saturday will be the first matchup between the Wildcats and the Foxes but the lower seed actually has the better record on the year. Hamilton County is riding a six-game winning streak while the Wildcats ended the regular season on a loss to Herrin.

Harrisburg is the top seed in its half of the section and has earned that recognition. The Bulldogs are 28-6 heading into Saturday’s final and swept Carmi-White County in the regular season – a 14-3 drubbing on the road to start the season and a much closer 4-3 win at home in late April.

The Lions (who have had three ties this year, all at home) prepare for a strong Freeburg team. Both teams entered the postseason reeling – they each won only one of their final six games to close the regular season. But the Midgets dominated Sparta in its first round game while Carterville was only able to squeak by host Red Bud.

Despite being the top seed in its half of the sectional, Goreville gets third seeded Hardin County as both the Cougars and the Appleknockers are regional hosts.

Hardin County went unbeaten in Greater Egyptian Conference play and went 4-6 out of conference and is riding a four game winning streak into its matchup against one of the powerhouses of 1A.

Goreville went 7-1 in Black Diamond West play and 11-7 against non-conference foes, dropping its final game of the regular season against 2A stalwart Harrisburg but winning seven of eight prior to that.

Trico is the three-seed in its half of the sectional and enters with a somewhat misleading 11-15 record. It went 5-2 among its conference foes and its four losses to close out the regular season were against 2A and 3A opponents. The Pioneers mid-April games against the two teams ahead of them in the seeding, Steeleville and Saturday opponent Waltonville, were both rained out in succession. The Spartans hold only one loss to their record, a regular season ending loss to North Clay/Clay County, the top team in 1A and the 41st team in Illinois overall.

