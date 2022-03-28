Prep Baseball | Seventh inning rally propels Vienna past Herrin

CARTERVILLE — For the first six innings of Monday afternoon’s game at John A. Logan College, the Herrin Tigers and Vienna Eagles were locked in a pitcher’s duel.

It was 0-0 heading into the last inning of regulation when Herrin’s Fox Connor hit Kaden Vaughn to lead off the top of the seventh. Dawson Hill executed a hit-and-run to move Vaughn to third and Seth Hook hit a soft grounder to the shortstop for a 6-3 put out, but an RBI. Tommy Holhubner brought Hill home to score with a single to give the Eagles an insurance run they wouldn’t need as Jackson Ethridge finished his complete game shutout for a 2-0 win.

“We’ve given away a couple games lately. Last Friday at Galatia, we’re up two runs going into the bottom of the sixth and give up three runs. It was looking like a similar game here today,” Vienna manager David Hill said.

Hill said he “stopped counting” the runners left on base after eight through the fifth inning, including a bases loaded situation in the fifth inning where the Eagles couldn’t bring home the go-ahead run. Herrin had Eli Watkins up and ready in the bullpen during that jam, but Connor got out with a strikeout – one of 10 on the game for the junior pitcher – and was back on the mound in the sixth and seventh innings.

“He was throwing well,” Herrin manager Rick Damico said. “We kept asking him every inning how he felt and he’s just ‘Coach, I’m good.’ They never really hit any hard balls off of him. Unfortunately, he hits the first batter to lead off the seventh and they do a nice hit-and-run play and another base hit and that’s how they score their runs and that’s how it ends.”

That hit-and-run was an improv call by Dawson Hill, coach David Hill’s son.

“He saw that guy break and vacate – we were just going to do a straight steal of second but he saw everybody leave, he choked up and dribbled a little ball through the left side and did it,” coach Hill said. “We work on it a little bit – haven’t done it much this year so far. But it’s a good way to manufacture something when we couldn’t conventionally score the runs.”

Since Vaughn would’ve likely ended up on at least second anyway, Coach Hill laughed and said he wouldn’t have grounded his son if the gambit didn’t work.

And that run would prove to be all Ethridge, a freshman making his first varsity start, would need as he went out in the seventh and struck out Carter McCree and got Cameron Evrard to ground out to third and Cameron McEvers to fly out to center field to end the game.

“We had someone ready to go in the fifth, but the pitch count was relatively low – I think he entered the fifth on 68 pitches. Then we got a one-pitch out,” Hill explained. “Starting the seventh, we’re sitting on 86 and had a guy ready to go and I think there was a little bump of adrenaline having scored a couple of runs. He pounded the zone in the seventh inning better than he had the three or four innings before that. I’m just tickled for him.”

While Daniel Dahmer, Vienna’s centerfielder, secured the flyout to end it, it was a catch the inning prior that truly secured the win for the Eagles – even before they had the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Vance Miles sent a ball into the right-center gap that would’ve plated two if it had dropped, but Dahmer dashed the Tigers’ hopes with an immaculate diving catch to preserve the shutout.

“I told them we need to get the ball in the outfield. They brought the infield in and we needed to find a way to slap it through some how and get it in the outfield – do something to pick us up,” Damico said. “We had two chances to pick it up and couldn’t do it. We go to Anna tomorrow and that’s a good team. We got to quit licking our wounds and get ready to play some baseball.”

“We basically played seven infielders today – didn’t let our outfielders get too deep. That wind is howling in from right-center today,” Hill explained. “We just decided that we’re going to make them hit something past us – if they get a double over our heads, we’ll give it to them, but we didn’t want those dump shots falling in. We prevented it all day.”

That wind – and more importantly, the Tigers’ approach to attacking it – proved to be the downfall of Herrin on Monday night.

“We just had a poor approach at the plate. When the wind’s blowing in – we watched John A. Logan take batting practice and they’re one of the best hitting junior college teams and they couldn’t come close to getting a ball out of this place,” Damico said. “We’re pulling our heads, swinging up and trying to hit the ball out of here and you see what happens, we don’t get any runs today.”

Neither Damico or Hill would say the weather played a role in the outcome, but Hill said it definitely makes winning a little bit sweeter.

“I said we were going to be cold and miserable anyway,” he said with a chuckle. “Better to be cold, miserable and get the win because those first two are guaranteed.”

