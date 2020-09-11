Prep Baseball | Shawnee grabs win over Cobden in fall game

“We always felt that fall baseball was a reason for our success,” Pearson said. “We would play in the fall, get things straight then and be ready to roll in the spring. We’d be ahead of a lot of people, and we’d beat big schools like Herrin, Murphysboro and Marion.”

A handful of SEC schools, along with Woodlawn, play on the varsity level in the fall. Pearson remembers as recently as 10 to 20 years ago that the SEC fall games would count in the standings for the spring. In fact, the conference held a fall baseball and softball tournament as late as 2010.

While these games aren’t necessarily win-or-die, Schaefer believes his players are taking them a bit more seriously this year than they might have in other years. That reason is the same one that brought sports to a standstill for several months, starting on March 12.

“They understand that a baseball season can be taken away from you in the snap of a finger,” he said. “They learned it last year from the start of the COVID stuff. They’re here to play now. The only good thing about COVID coming around is that it’s maybe woke the boys up to play.”