Prep Baseball | SIBCA All-Star Game gives seniors lasting memories

DU QUOIN — Mount Vernon senior Roman Harrison hits a routine pop up near the first base dugout off of Harrisburg’s Chance Moscardelli late in Saturday’s Southern Illinois Baseball All-Star Game in Du Quoin. Moscardelli’s teammate, Jackson Pittman, manning first base at the time, runs over to make the play in foul territory, but opts instead to bail out, letting the ball fall harmlessly for a strike.

Pittman’s underclassmen teammates from Harrisburg – awaiting their own game – rag on the senior for misplaying the ball.

“This dude took (Drew Hawkins) 400 feet earlier,” Pittman responds. The obvious implication is that he wants to see what Harrison can do this time. From the dugout, Hawkins, who gave up that earlier home run helpfully yells out: “Don’t throw him what I did!”

The Ram didn’t disappoint, hitting a towering bomb that everyone knew would easily sail over the right field wall as soon as it left the bat. Everyone laughed as Harrison rounded the bases for the second time of the day, matching his total from the season.

“The first one I wasn’t entirely sure if it could get out over that tall wall,” Harrison said after he returned to the dugout after the second home run. “The second one I knew was out.”

But the whole sequence – from the victimized pitcher laughing after giving up a no-doubter, to Pittman’s non-play earlier in the at-bat – typified exactly what made Saturday’s All-Star Game special.

Before the game, coaches told the gathered players that the strike zone may be a little bit bigger than in a normal game, but that’s okay because they were there to hit. There was no starting lineup, everybody hit in turn (even players who only served as pitchers during the season like Moscardelli, leading to a great sequence where the pitcher facing Moscardelli asked him where he wanted the ball at). Errors were laughed off which was good because there were seven committed. Players were hosed trying to squeeze an extra base out of a ball hit in the outfield wherever they could.

“It’s a lot different because everyone is trying to have fun. It’s not really serious,” Nashville’s Nolan Heggemeier said.

For some, Saturday morning was the last time they’d step on a baseball diamond in uniform, but for all, it was the last time they’d do it in their high school colors.

“It’s real special to put this jersey on one more time,” Carbondale’s Matt Nadolski said. “I had a good time at Carbondale and learned a lot from that baseball program.”

It was a chance for these outgoing seniors to make memories with their high school teammates and rivals one last time. When Marion’s Trevor Jackson struck out the side in order – after getting some help from another misplay in foul territory on the first base side – his entire dugout hopped the fence to celebrate his accomplishment.

“That was awesome. During the regular season, you just don’t get that,” he said. “I won’t forget that all.”

The teams were separated by conference – the River-to-River, Greater Egyptian and Midland Trail Conferences faced the South Seven, Black Diamond and South Egyptian Conferences. That meant that players were walking into the dugout with guys they’d been playing against for four years.

“A lot of people know each other from each team so it’s just messing around and having fun and just playing baseball,” Pinckneyville’s Nile Adcock said, who went 2-2 in helping lead the SIRR/GEC/MTC team to victory. “It’s good to get the win, too.”

“It was really fun getting to play with the guys you’ve played against in the season. It was awesome,” Heggemeier added. “When you step in the dugout, you’re meeting some new guys. You’ve played against them but you maybe never had a conversation with them. But after those first innings, you get really close really quick. You both share a love for the sport and stuff.”

But, despite it being a more relaxed environment, the All-Stars didn’t get there by not being competitors and that fire was still present a little bit during the game.

“You need to go out there and have fun,” Jackson said. “I had a smile on my face before every pitch but I still want to do what I do and do it to the best of my level.”

“My mentality is – we’re not going to get a lot of at bats, so that mentality is to just hit the ball hard,” Nadolski added. “I want to show off for the people that are here. Have one last little hurrah to finish my high school season out.”

But still, there was just a little more hot dogging than you’d normally see on a high school field during a close game. Whether it being full extension diving catches or players trying to turn a double into a triple, everyone wanted to have their own highlight play.

“I was going to dive for any ball that came to me,” Heggemeier said with a smile.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0