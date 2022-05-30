Prep Baseball | Steeleville falls to North Clay in Super-Sectional

CARBONDALE — Steeleville’s road to Peoria came to an end Monday morning at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale. The Warriors ran into North Clay who jumped on them early and came away with an 8-3 win.

“We played alright. They’re a good team and it’s hard to beat a team that’ll hit the ball as well as they did tonight,” Steeleville coach John Sutton said after the loss. “We hung with them, gave it our best shot and that’s all you can ask.”

The Warriors started off almost as well as you could hope when Jacoby Gross hit a ball down the left field line that hit the turf outfield and bounced over Donnie Zimmerman’s head. Gross slid head first into third, staring right into his dugout, and let out a primal yell to pump up his teammates. After Zach Mevert drew a walk, Kaleb Knop grounded to the third baseman who got the force at second, but couldn’t quite get Knop, letting Gross come home to score the first run of the game.

But the Cardinals had an answer in their turn at the plate. Logan Fleener singled and came home to score on a double hit by Brady Ingram that got by right fielder Cale Newby. Ingram would be driven in by Zimmerman in the next at bat to give North Clay the lead they’d never surrender.

After Steeleville went three-up, three-down in the second, it looked like the Warriors would do the same to the Cardinals, but Bryton Griffy’s single to center got by Mevert and rolled almost to the wall, allowing the speedy Griffy to come all the way home to score.

“I think he just took his eye off the ball to see where the base runner was. It was a very untypical play by him – he’s a very good defensive player all the way around,” Sutton said. “It’s just a mistake, one of those things that happen. Nothing you can do about it.”

That opened the floodgates a little bit as North Clay would bring two more runs home in the inning. Sutton went out to talk to pitcher Reid Harriss during the rally, but admitted he didn’t have any sage advice for his starter.

“I really just went out to give him a breather,” he said. “I didn’t have any great words of wisdom – it was just ‘relax, take it easy and give me your best effort.’ It was one of those things where I wanted to keep him in the game and give him a chance to get a breather before he faced the next hitter.”

Despite the lack of advice, the meeting worked as Harriss seemed to settle in for the remainder of the outing. He stranded a leadoff single in the third inning and only allowed one more run in his next two innings of work before his day was done.

During that stretch, Steeleville started to chip away at the lead – getting a run in the sixth and seventh innings before ultimately being shut down.

“They’re a competitive group of kids,” Sutton said. “They’re going to be there until the end. That’s just how they are. They’ve been that way all year.”

The loss ends the Warriors’ season with a 22-3 record and brings a close to the senior class’ careers in Steeleville blue.

“They’re great kids and have grown up so much over the years,” Sutton said about the senior group.

“I can sit here and talk about each one of them, but as a group, the best thing that they’ve done is they’ve continued the team mentality that we started years ago. Hopefully they’ve passed that on to the next group.”

