Prep Baseball | Stotlar fans 12 to lead Marion past Herrin

MARION — Senior southpaw Karsten Stotlar struck out 12 Herrin batters in only six innings of work Thursday to lead the Marion Wildcats to a 7-1 nonconference victory over the Herrin Tigers on a cold, dreary day at Rent One Park.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 3-1 on the spring. Herrin falls to 3-3.

Stotlar, a 6-foot-5 power arm with a wicked change up, allowed only one run on three hits in picking up the win. Senior Kale Cameron tossed a scoreless seventh.

"Anytime you give Stotlar a three- or four-run lead, I feel pretty confident," said Marion head coach Marty Manfredo. "Not too far into the game, he settled in and threw a real nice game. I thought he commanded all three of his pitches very well. He has a good breaking ball and pretty live fastball, but his main pitch is his change up. When he throws it right, it just falls off the table."

Stotlar said his goal was to work ahead in the count against the Herrin hitters and force them to put the ball in play. He wasn't trying to strike out the batters even though he ended up doing so with regularity.

"It was tough because it was so cold out there today, but I fought through it and eventually got loose," the senior explained.

Stotlar said that he is a much improved pitcher as compared to last year.

"I think I've matured a lot. I have better movement on my pitches and better command of them. I definitely have more velocity and my change has gotten a lot better. It's definitely my best pitch."

Stotlar, who didn't walk a batter, said he doesn't really consider himself to be a strikeout pitcher despite recording 22 punch-out's over his last two outings. He believes he is more of a pitch-to-contact hurler.

"The strikeouts have been coming lately. I just go right at the hitters," Stotlar said. "I try to make them put the ball in play and let my defense take care of me."

Herrin head coach Rick Damico was also impressed with Stotlar's mound work.

'He's a good pitcher. A big lefty - 78-79 on his fastball with a good curve and change. He's one of the better pitchers in Southern Illinois," Damico said. "We had a poor approach at the plate, but good pitchers make you do that sometimes. That's a credit to him."

Damico said Herrin pitchers had problems Thursday filling up the strike zone with strikes. The Tigers walked eight Marion batters over six innings.

"It doesn't matter what level you play at ... college, high school, pro... if you walk guys, it's not going to end well for you. We tell all our pitchers that you have to throw strikes. You have to make guys put the ball in play."

And when Marion did put the ball in play, Herrin's infield defense failed to execute, committing three errors on the day.

"I think the cold weather had a lot to do with that, but both teams had to play in it,." Damico said.

Manfredo sympathized with the Tigers.

"Considering everything they're going through right now with no field to practice on, I think they're playing pretty well. I saw where they beat Centralia this week."

Manfredo also praised the effort of Herrin senior starting pitcher Cameron Evrard.

"He's a good pitcher. He held us in check there for a while. We didn't hit him very hard."

Marion accounted for only three hits altogether - the key blow a two-run triple down into the right-field corner in the first inning by Stotlar.

In that opening frame, Lukas Shrum walked, stole second, advanced to third on a single by Mason Gooch, and scored on a wild pitch. Two outs later, Trevor Jackson walked and Stotlar followed with his ringing three-bagger.

The Tigers plated their lone run in the second inning to close within two at 3-1. With one out, Evan Young tripled to right. He scored on an error by the third baseman. Nick Hubbard, who struck the ball, was credited with a run batted in as the runner broke for home on contact.

Marion countered with a single tally in the fourth to make the score 4-1 when Stotlar reached on an error by shortstop Haydon Mayer, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder's choice grounder off the bat of Brody Larson.

The Wildcats added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth off junior reliever Ryley Calcaterra, who walked all four batters he faced. Stotlar drove in his third run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center and Gavin Plant drove in another with a groundout to first.

Herrin will host a doubleheader with Gateway Tech out of St. Louis at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rent One Park. Marion will host Anna-Jonesboro Saturday, also at 11.

Senior righthander Cameron Evrard was pitcher of record for Herrin. He went five innings and surrendered four runs (three earned) on only two hits. He struck out seven, but walked four.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0