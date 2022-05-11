Prep Baseball | Stotlar, Marion dominant in win over Trico

MARION – The Wildcats’ 7-1 win over Trico on Wednesday was all about starting fast.

Lefty Karsten Stotlar started off 19 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike and was dominant for all six innings of his outing. The senior carried a no-hit bid into the sixth when Eli Rees’ grounder to the left side of the infield found the gap under third baseman Chase Austin’s diving attempt and didn’t have enough mustard on it for shortstop Trevor Jackson to have a legitimate shot at making the out. Prior to that hit, though, Stotlar allowed only three baserunners – two from walks and one off a strikeout that got to the backstop.

“He was bouncing back. He had a bad outing the last time he threw up at Centralia – the weather was lousy and he just didn’t pitch up to his standards,” Marion coach Marty Manfredo said about the 6-foot-5 pitcher. “He really wanted the ball today. I thought he did a fine job of getting ahead of people and when he does, his changeup is devastating. He was really dominant today.”

Stotlar walked the next batter which prompted Manfredo to come out to the mound with relief arm Kale Cameron waiting on the edge of the dugout.

“I asked him how he was and he said he was pretty gassed but he had one more batter in him,” Manfredo said. “We wanted him to throw 75-80 pitches but he got in a little bit of trouble in that last inning and got up to 90. It was good for him – he’d been having some back issues and he felt great pitching in this heat, able to finally get loose.”

It took one pitch for Stotlar to get out of the jam – getting Keegan Brooks to fly out to left field.

Offensively, the Wildcats got off to a fast start, too, scoring four runs in the opening frame.

“When you’ve got Kartsen on the mound and you get four in the first, you feel pretty confident,” Manfredo said. “He can be beat, but boy he was very dominating today.”

It was a welcome sign for Manfredo and the Wildcats who have been playing well (17-5 after the win) but who hadn’t been playing up to their coach’s standards at the plate.

“We played a real good game defensively and pitching yesterday to beat Carbondale 2-0 but our bats haven’t been where I want them right now,” he said.

The bats did cool off a little bit for Marion after the opening frame as it was only able to push three more runs across the plate in the remaining five turns at the plate. However, Manfredo was able to empty his bench with the four-run cushion and his ace on the bump.

“We had planned, before the game – we’d had a string of games where I wasn’t able to get my bench in. We had one of our aces on the mound, so we felt pretty good about that and we’re trying, these last two weeks, to get as many kids in at as many positions (as we can) – get some kids some at bats and get ready for regionals,” he said. “You never know in the postseason what’s going to happen so it was nice to get some of those kids who hadn’t so it was nice to get some of those kids who hadn’t had some at bats those at bats and get us ready for a couple of weeks from now.”

Cameron came in to finish the game off in the seventh – another case of a player who hadn’t been able to get as much work in this season due to constant rainouts.

“We threw him an inning and we’re going to throw him Friday also. He didn’t throw many pitches – he asked how many he threw and it couldn’t have been more than 10 pitches, so I hope he got something out of the bullpen,” Manfredo said. “It was his bullpen day anyway and he wanted to throw an inning and get ready.”

The Wildcats close out the regular season Monday at Herrin while Trico (11-13) hosts Du Quoin on Thursday before shifting into its postseason.

