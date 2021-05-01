Prep Baseball | Wallace drives in four to lead Carterville past West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — Senior Matt Wallace drove in four runs Saturday to lead the Carterville Lions past West Frankfort in high school baseball.

With the win, the Lions improve to 3-1 overall, while the Redbirds fall to 4-1.

Wallace, the team's second baseman, delivered an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning and followed up with a run-scoring single in the fifth and two-run base hit in the sixth.

"I feel like I'm seeing pitches better right now," Wallace said. "I'm letting the ball get deeper into the strike zone. That has allowed me to hit line drives to the right side of the field. I've also been looking to hit more first-pitch fastballs."

Wallace added that it is important for him to drive in a runner from third, especially when there is less than two outs.

"It's my job to get the ball deep enough into the outfield to make sure the runner can easily tag up and score."

The Lions drew first blood in the top of the first inning off FCHS senior starter David Beasley.

Sophomore third baseman Peyton Bittle bunted for a single. He stole second, advanced to third on an error by the West Frankfort catcher, Paxton Griffith, and scored on a wild pitch.