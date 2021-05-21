Prep Baseball | Whittington leads West Frankfort to win over Herrin

HERRIN — Sophomore righthander Lucas Whittington allowed only one unearned run in six innings Friday to pace the West Frankfort Redbirds to an 11-1 short-game victory over the Herrin Tigers in prep baseball.

Whittington scattered five hits while striking out three and walking one. He also hit one batter.

"It was definitely my fastball that was working well for me today. I was focusing on the outside corner," Whittington said. "I didn't throw many curves at all."

Redbirds head coach Michael Warren said the team has relied on Whittington all spring and the sophomore has risen to the occasion time and again.

"Even if we're struggling as a team going into his start, we can count on Lucas to give us some good innings, and he was able to do that for us again today."

Warren said putting the ball in play was a key to the win.

"We've taken too many pitches this year," he said. "Good strikes right in the middle of the zone. Good teams that you see in our area...if you throw it in the strike zone, they're going to hit it. We've got to be able to do that— look to get hits and put balls in play. That keeps pressure on the defense."