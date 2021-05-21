Prep Baseball | Whittington leads West Frankfort to win over Herrin

HERRIN — Sophomore righthander Lucas Whittington allowed only one unearned run in six innings Friday to pace the West Frankfort Redbirds to an 11-1 short-game victory over the Herrin Tigers in prep baseball.
Whittington scattered five hits while striking out three and walking one. He also hit one batter.
"It was definitely my fastball that was working well for me today. I was focusing on the outside corner," Whittington said. "I didn't throw many curves at all."
Redbirds head coach Michael Warren said the team has relied on Whittington all spring and the sophomore has risen to the occasion time and again.
"Even if we're struggling as a team going into his start, we can count on Lucas to give us some good innings, and he was able to do that for us again today."
Warren said putting the ball in play was a key to the win.
"We've taken too many pitches this year," he said. "Good strikes right in the middle of the zone. Good teams that you see in our area...if you throw it in the strike zone, they're going to hit it. We've got to be able to do that— look to get hits and put balls in play. That keeps pressure on the defense."
West Frankfort (9-6 overall, 4-4 in the Ohio Division of the River-To-River Conference) scored a single run in the first inning. With two outs and nobody on base, Paxton Griffith reached base on an error, stole second, and came around to score on an RBI single by Austin Tate.
The Redbirds upped the lead to 4-0 with three more runs in the second inning off Herrin senior starter Jake Gibson.
Anthony Joyner tripled over the head of centerfielder Maddox Yates to start things off. Riley Willis walked and stole second. Landon Croslin singled to left to drive in two. Croslin then stole second. He then broke for third on an infield ground out and scored on a throwing error.
The visitors put the game away in the third inning with four additional runs for an 8-0 lead.
Griffith walked and stole second. A wild pitch moved him to third. Griffith scored on an RBI single from Tate. Jack Hogg, who reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Croslin. Two additional Herrin errors resulted in two more runs scoring.
The Tigers scored their only run in the fourth.
Hunter Serena, who made a diving catch in left field to end the top half of the frame, led off with a single. He advanced on an error and scored on a second error.
Herrin lost two runners on the base paths to runner's interference. One such incident occurred in the second inning when Cameron McEvers, who had walked and stolen second, was called out for running into the Redbirds' shortstop David Beasley on a batted ball from Keegan Heuring. Heuring was credited with a single.
The second incident occurred in the fourth inning when Heuring, who had reached on a fielder's choice, and advanced on an error, was struck by a batted ball on his way to third base from Chase Bigham. Heuring was called out and Bigham was awarded a base hit.
The Redbirds tallied three final runs in the top of the sixth inning off southpaw Gavin Schramm. Raj Jenkins doubled over the left fielder's head and Griffith tripled over the right fielder's head. A wild pitch scored Griffith. Tate walked, stole second and later scored on an error.
All in all, the Tigers committed five errors.
"The scoreboard tells the story," said Herrin coach Rick Damico, who declined further comment.
Tate and Croslin led the Redbirds with two hits each. Serena had two hits to lead Herrin (6-6 overall, 2-4 in the league).
The Redbirds travel to Salem Saturday. The Tigers play a league game at Massac County Saturday.