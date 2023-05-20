CARTERVILLE – After being on the wrong side of walk-offs five times during the regular season, Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher baseball team beat Du Quoin, 3-2, to win the 2A Carterville Regional Saturday on a walk-off sacrifice fly after advancing to the title game on a walk-off single in the semifinals.

“This is kind of our M.O. in the playoffs,” said Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher coach Page Kirkpatrick. “We never win by walk-offs and now we’ve done it two in a row. I’ll take it all day. It seems we’re now the Cardiac Tornadoes or whatever you want to call us. Now we’re used to it. We don’t flinch when we get punched in the mouth. We are able to grind it out and we did it again today.”

The Tornadoes (27-8) advance to the 2A Du Quoin Sectionals to play Harrisburg (31-3) Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Du Quoin finished the season with a 23-13 record.

“We played a good game, but we just didn’t have it at the end,” said Du Quoin coach Tim Davis. “We made mistakes - it is what it is.”

Scout Hudgens (8-0) pitched a complete game, giving up two runs - one earned - on five hits and a walk with another runner, reaching base on a dropped third strike. The junior right-hander finished with eight strikeouts.

“I struggled in the first because I couldn’t find the curveball, but after that I settled in getting my pitches down,” Hudgens said. “The run disallowed in the fifth was huge, especially for our coaching staff to realize that and make sure we throw the ball to third to make sure we got that out. I was pumped up after that and come the sixth and seventh innings I felt really well.”

In the bottom of the seventh, the winning rally started with catcher Kade Harbison leading off with a bloop single to short right.

Sophomore outfielder Bradden Mays replaced Harbison on the base paths as a courtesy runner and advanced to second five pitches later on a perfect bunt down the first base line by Chase Cole.

“I’ve been running the whole year, but in the regional championship it was scary,” Mays said.

Briar Rowland then beat out a slow roller to the right of the first baseman, advancing Mays to third to bring Trey Cole to the plate with runners at the corners. Cole had singled in the first, walked in the third to load the bases with one out and drove in the tying run in the fifth on a fielder’s choice ground ball to short.

“I was thinking I got to get the job done here,” Cole said. “On Wednesday we walked it off with our other senior getting the job done, so I thought this was the perfect moment to get it done as a senior. The fastball I fouled off straight back - I wished I had that one back - that was a really good pitch to drive and I just barely missed it. Even the one I popped up there was a really good pitch, but I still got the job done.”

Cole took the first pitch, fouled off the second pitch and took a low and outside pitch to go up 2-1. The senior third baseman hit the next pitch deep enough to short right field for Mays to tag and score the winning run.

“I saw Trey hit the ball and it wasn’t deep, so I didn’t think he was going to send me,” Mays said. “I just sat there and listened to coach and when he said go, I just put my head down and ran as fast as I could. I then looked up and saw the umpire calling me safe. It was great.”

Du Quoin took the lead in the top of the first on a leadoff triple by PJ Winters followed by a double by Camden Waller.

The Tornadoes tied the game in the bottom of the third, starting with a leadoff walk, an error, a balk and a second walk that loaded the bases with one out chasing starter James Cravens. Chase Freeman greeted reliever Dedrick Melvin with a sacrifice fly to left.

The Indians retook the lead in the top of the fourth on a Gage Green one-out base hit to left. Owen Cornett, who led off with a bouncer up the middle, was able to advance to second when the outfielder mishandled the ball and to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Du Quoin made what turned out to be a crucial mistake in the fifth when the Indians seemed to have upped its lead to 3-1 on a one-out sacrifice fly. However, the umpires said the runner took off from third too early and the run was disallowed.

“It was the correct call - we left early,” Davis said. “It was huge. Blame me. It was my fault for not going over it more.”

Adding insult to injury, the Tornadoes then tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Cole’s ground ball to short.