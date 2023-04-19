WEST FRANKFORT — A heavy helping of Trey Cole was on the menu for the West Frankfort Redbirds on Wednesday, but they left their appetites at home and their bats, too, falling 7-0, in nonconference play to Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher.

ZRC's righthanded pitcher was magnificent, working a complete-game road shutout.

Cole struck out 10, walked none, and only allowed two hits – a first-inning single by Jack Hogg and a questionable third-inning pop-fly-single off the bat of Chase Patterson. It was a ball that easily could have been caught in shallow right field, but wasn’t.

“I was able to command my fastball well and I could throw my curve on any count, which really helps to keep hitters off balance,” said Cole, a senior who has committed to play at McKendree University in the fall.

Cole said there is no great secret to his success.

“I’ve been able to throw a lot of strikes this year and get ahead early in the count,” he said. “I’ve had quite a few strikeouts because of that. It also helped that I gained a little velocity over the winter.

“I think I threw like 82 or 83 mph last year, but then over the summer, I topped out at 87, and have been consistently throwing 84-to-86 this spring.”

To illustrate his strike zone command, Cole has struck out 59 opponents this spring, while allowing but four walks. That’s Greg Maddux-esque.

Tornadoes coach Page Kirkpatrick said Cole was magnificent on the hill.

“That’s two straight one-hitters for him,” said the coach. “One thing you don’t have to worry about when he’s on the mound is how many runs somebody is going to score, because usually, it’s not going to be that many. He just pounds the zone.”

The game was scoreless until the third. That’s when ZRC plated three runs and followed up with two more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and one in the sixth.

In the third, Bradden Mays reached on an error. Briar Rowland followed with a double into right center. A wild pitch scored Mays and advanced Rowland to third. A second wild pitch scored Mays. Cole walked, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Chase Freeman.

Two runs scored in the fourth. Carson Hobbs walked. Connor DeWeerdt reached on an infield single. Mays walked to load the bases. One out later, Cole singled in a run. A walk to Freeman forced in the other.

In the fifth, Hobbs walked, stole second, and scored on Mays’ RBI single. Finally, in the sixth, Cole walked, was balked to third, and scored on an RBI single from Freeman, his second of the game.

“We just tried to get baserunners on,” Kirkpatrick said. “We don’t need to score every inning, but if we score in three, four, or five innings, we’re going to win.”

Second-year Redbirds coach Braden Mayer took the loss in stride.

“When you see someone who throws a little bit harder, you have to make adjustments,” he said in referencing Cole. “You have to keep your hands above the ball. You can’t be late (with the swing). We just didn’t do enough of that today.”

Mayer was pleased with the relief work demonstrated by underclassman Ethan Odum, who took over for starter, Jaden Smilanich, with two outs in the fourth inning and finished the game. He allowed only two runs on three hits.

“It’s always exciting to get a younger guy who’s been waiting for his chance to step up and pitch so well against a good team like them. It’s good stuff.”

Mayer added that the Redbirds may be hitting a wall.

“We have six games scheduled this week and we have several pitchers hurt,” he said. “What we did today was keep the errors down and gave ourselves a shot early. Our bats will eventually turn on.”