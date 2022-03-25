Prep Sports | Marion coach Marty Manfredo enters his final season

MARION — When the last out of Marion High School’s baseball season is made, that moment of finality will also mark the end of a 40-year coaching career for the team’s skipper Marty Manfredo.

Manfredo was hoping for a quiet exit into retirement, but when his wife Joni began circulating an order form for a “Farewell Tour” shirt on social media, the cat obviously escaped its proverbial bag.

“My wife apparently announced it,” Manfredo said. “I really kind of didn’t want it out and just wanted to get through the year. I didn’t want it to be any kind of distraction. But she said it and I don’t mind it.

“It’s just, and I don’t even know what the word is, surreal I guess, at the moment. When you’ve done something for 40 years, it’s kind of freaky to think you aren’t going to be doing it any more.”

What makes it such a big deal is that you’ll never find anyone who says a bad thing about Manfredo, whose sense of humor is infectious. The man simply has never met a stranger and is adored by the thousands of students and adults alike he has ever interacted with.

Manfredo retired from his position as a math teacher in 2019, but has continued coaching and also has since accepted some part-time work teaching classes at John A. Logan College. The coaching days at Marion are now dwindling, however.

“I can honestly say that he’s one of the most impactful teachers and coaches that I’ve ever crossed paths with,” said Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky. “Our kids love him, teachers and parents love him, and so does his administration.

“It’s amazing how many people I’ve talked to over the last six years since I was hired here in Marion who not only think highly of him as a coach but also whenever he was a teacher. He has made a huge impact in Marion during his tenure and our program will miss him dearly.”

Marion football coach Kerry Martin, who also recently retired from teaching but has continued coaching, was asked why everyone likes Manfredo so much.

“People tend to gravitate to Marty,” Martin said. “He’s got a really welcoming personality and he puts people at ease. You can tell he genuinely cares about you as a person. When I’ve gone through some difficult times, Marty has always been there.

“When I first came here and things didn’t go well he was a very supportive individual. So I just appreciate his ability to relate and to work well with so many people from so many different backgrounds.”

Manfredo graduated from Marion in 1976, then went to John A. Logan College and was asked to give a speech at his graduation ceremony. After that, while attending Southern Illinois University, his first coaching experience came as a volunteer assistant to Jack Fletcher for the Marion High School baseball program which he now leads.

Manfredo’s first teaching and head coaching jobs came in 1982 at Kinmundy-Alma, a junior high north of Salem, where one of his students was local media icon Darren Kinnard. Manfredo coached both baseball and basketball at the school.

“We had a really talented group of kids and it spoiled me,” Manfredo said. “It was a great place to start and learn. It was a small school with no pressure and a lot of support from the athletic director and the community. Then I came to Marion for the last 37 years.”

Manfredo served for several years as the boys basketball coach at Marion Junior High School and finished with 298 wins and 92 losses in those ranks. That included a 24-0 season in 1993, when Marcus Lacy led the Wildcats to the SIJHSAA’s large-school championship and earned himself a letter of interest from Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun.

Manfredo’s Marion squad defeated Murphysboro in the title game at Rend Lake College to complete that undefeated campaign — a feat which rarely happens in any sport at any level.

“No, it doesn’t,” Manfredo said. “I can still remember Murphysboro had a big kid that was 6-foot-10 in eighth grade. We played against him and it was a lot of fun. But, to be honest, practice was more of a challenge than most of the games because we were really deep. It was a really special group of kids.”

During the 1990s, while still coaching junior high basketball, Manfredo began assisting Denny Butler with Marion’s high school baseball team. And eventually Manfredo moved to the basketball sideline at the high school as well when Rich Herrin took over as head coach and Manfredo joined his coaching staff.

“I had to quit helping with baseball because I tore a rotator cuff,” Manfredo said. “It’s hard to throw batting practice with a torn rotator cuff.”

In basketball, Manfredo also assisted the Marion boys teams coached by Shane Hawkins and Dave Brown, then helped his brother, Mike, with the Lady Wildcats girls basketball team for two seasons. He’s also filled in as emergency girls golf coach when the need has arisen and most recently has assisted his son, R.J., with the junior high program in West Frankfort.

“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” Manfredo said.

Manfredo became the head baseball coach in 2008 and the Wildcats had a remarkable season. It was the junior year for southpaw standout Nathan Dorris and Marion went to the Class 3A sectional semifinals before losing, 5-1, to eventual state champion Highland and finishing with a 24-9 record.

Highland’s pitcher in that game was Jake Odorizzi. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s currently with the Houston Astros. He was drafted in 2008, made his major league debut in 2012 and has played for five teams in the big leagues for a decade.

“I’ll never forget an Atlanta Braves scout came up to me and said Odorizzi is going Round One and if your kid was a senior he’d go Round Three,” Manfredo said. “There were so many radar guns there that it looked like a Spring Training game.”

The subject of that game came up when Manfredo was asked if he had a favorite memory from his coaching career, one that has only had one losing season on the baseball diamond and at least 20 wins seven times.

“Not really,” he said. “Most coaches will tell you the same thing, that the things that stand out are the losses. It’s terrible.”

On the positive side, Marion has won 247 games and five regional championships with Manfredo as head coach. There have also been 130 losses and three ties as of Thursday, when the Wildcats defeated rival Herrin, 7-1, at Rent One Park.

“He makes it entertaining,” said Marion assistant coach Mike Kraus. “He’s been a professional. I think the biggest thing you can say about him is that the kids like being around him and play hard for him. I think that’s the ultimate compliment you can give a coach.”

Kraus has been an assistant on Manfredo’s baseball staff since the beginning in 2008 and they’ve also worked together in basketball. The duo also make a good comedy team, usually with jokes at each other’s expense, but Kraus could only muster positive things to say about his friend when asked about the pending retirement.

“He always has kids that want to play for him,” Kraus said. “They play hard and they respect him. And he’s done it long enough where you don’t see that very often any more. There are kids from different generations that he has coached and he hasn’t changed. The kids have changed, but he still gets it done.”

That longevity could continue if Manfredo wanted. He’s certainly gained the trust of Goodisky and the other Marion administrators.

“I meet with Ryan after every season and he’s always been very supportive,” Manfredo said. “I said I’d like to do it one more year. We’ve got a pretty good group of kids as far as talent-wise, but they’re also really good kids. So that’s the fun part of it. We’ll just go out and do the best we can and see what happens.”

As expected, Manfredo is taking the attention that has come along with the retirement news in as humorous a way as possible.

“I’m trying to have fun with it and, to be honest, I’m trying not to think about it,” he said. “I’m Italian and we’re emotional people. I don’t really want to think about it. We’re preparing for the next game and that’s all we’re thinking about.”

When asked which sport he liked coaching most, baseball or basketball, Manfredo paused and gave a safe answer: “I don’t know,” he said. “I liked them both.”

Those who know Manfredo are aware of his huge fandom for the Chicago Cubs, an obsession that led to an arm tattoo commemorating their World Series title after the 2016 season.

What they might not know is that he’s hoping to get another tattoo after this baseball season in honor of the Wildcats, depending on whether the last game ends in a win or a loss.

When exactly the last out gets squeezed remains to be determined, but Manfredo already knows part of the pain he’ll feel after experiencing it as a teacher.

“I’ll obviously miss the people,” he said. “I’ll miss working with kids every day. I’ll miss the coaches that I thoroughly enjoy working with. Probably the thing I’ll miss the most is the competition. I’ve been that way my whole life and I just like to compete, no matter what it is. I think I’m going to miss that the most.”

Manfredo is leaving the decision as to who will inherit his program up to Goodisky — “That’s all Ryan. I’m leaving that with him. Like I told him, that’s above my pay grade,” Manfredo said — but is certain the Wildcats will end up in good hands.

Another thing is certain: Manfredo will be greatly missed long after his Farewell Tour is over.

“Marty has been such an iconic, stable fixture at Marion for so long,” Martin said. “Even before I got here, I knew who he was. So I’ve always respected his ability to relate to kids, to other faculty members, to his coaching staff. He’s been a great ambassador for our school and our community outside of Marion and Southern Illinois.

“We’re going to miss him. We’re going to miss his presence in our athletic program. Those are big shoes to fill. The things that he does well are not easily done by others.”

