The 38th Annual Southern Illinois Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games are set for Saturday at Jay Thompson Field in Harrisburg.

The graduated seniors will play the 10 a.m. game followed by the underclassman game at 1 p.m.

The original postseason all-star game was played in 1982 at Southeastern Illinois College. It was an East vs. West format with Interstate 57 being the dividing line. Only seniors were eligible to play the first 10 years.

Today, the matchups feature players from one set of conferences against another. The River-to-River, South Egyptian, and Midland Trail conferences will take on the Black Diamond, South Seven, and Greater Egyptian conferences in the graduated seniors contest.

The underclassman game started in 1992. There were four years when no game was played – 1994, 1995, 2000 and 2020. In addition to Southeastern, games have been played at John A. Logan College, Harrisburg High School, Rent One Park in Marion, SIU-Carbondale, and Du Quoin High School.

“The all-star games are an important part of the closing out of the high school baseball season,” said Johnston City coach Jon Watts. “For some seniors, it is the last time they will take the field as an athlete, so it gives them a fun day of playing with some of the best baseball players in Southern Illinois.

“For other seniors, it is a transition game separating the end of their high school careers and the start of their collegiate careers,” Watts continued. “But for all of them, it is a day where they can play with and against those they have grown up playing travel ball with or against since they were 8 years old.”

Watts said the all-star games also give local college coaches one other chance to recruit talent.

Making up the graduated seniors roster from the River-to-River, Midland Trail, and South Egyptian conferences are as follows:

Blake Menser, Brock Chelf, Gavin Dressler, and Tyler Hammond from Waltonville/Sesser-Valier; Dawson Short, Jake Tally, and Hunter Pigg of Cobden; Drew Smith, Preston King and Jack Hogg of West Frankfort; Owen Cornett, Gage Green and Aiden Bradley of Du Quoin; Donte Miner, Matthew Kennedy and Grayson Guthman of Murphysboro; Fox Connor and Hunter Serena of Herrin; Drew Jacobs of Massac County; Owen Dunn and Kaden Linkey of Nashville; and Jacob Kinsman of Benton.

Making up the Black Diamond, South Seven and Greater Egyptian conference roster include:

Eli Dyer and Ty Doan of Carbondale; Caden Clark of Johnston City; Eli Duke, Rayce Giddens and John McGee of Flora; Kaden Vaughn of Vienna; Dawson Cloud and Ian Sopczak of Goreville; Preston Johnson of Trico; Brier Eck of Hamilton County; Darrin Newton of Gallatin County; Kade Shelby and Jarrett Lambert of Galatia/Thompsonville; Cory Bailey of Crab Orchard; and Kayden McGee, Tyler Kemp, Charlie Houle, Eli Garrett and Ethan Wielt of Mount Vernon.

The underclassman squad consisting of players from the River-to-River and Greater Egyptian conferences include:

Christian McDonald and Eli Hankins of Galatia/Thompsonville; Levi Synder, Morgan Fricker and Aiden Vaughn of Hardin County; PJ Winters and Luke Bauman of Du Quoin; Vance Miles and Nick Hubbard of Herrin; Dawson Griffith of Harrisburg; Payton Van Horn of Carterville; Luke Maurer, Noah Melcher and Preston Summers of Massac County; Hayden Minton of West Frankfort; Isaac Billington and Josh Owens of Benton; Hunter Odle and Ethan Travelstead of Crab Orchard; Logan Daughenbaugh and Nate Shafer of Carrier Mills/Stonefort; and Trey Martin of Gallatin County.

Making up the Black Diamond, South Seven and Midland Trail conferences are:

Makabe Devor and Brandon Menser of Waltonville/Sesser-Valier; Keaton Fort, Cannon Ashmore and Seth Rice from Johnston City; Chase Freeman from Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher; Maguire Clark and Andrew Webb from Hamilton County; Drake Moss, Nick Gower and Levi Damon from Goreville; Matthew McKinney and Diedrich Smith from Mount Vernon; Reese Hand from Carbondale; Ethan Stout and Chase Niemeyer from Marion; Logan Atwood of Flora; Gavin Holoman and Landon Driscoll of Carmi-White County; Landon Harrelson and Creson White of Fairfield; Owen Whitnel of Vienna; and Josh Powless and Kameron Wilkens of Salem.