Steeleville baseball hopes to make another run state title

On top of making another state title run, Steeleville was looking to notch its fourth-consecutive regional championship behind fellow seniors Dylan Hill, Austin Hagel and Jordan Wilson. The goal for Coach Sutton is plain and simple: He just wants his players to get the chance they deserve in their senior year.

“I’ve been coaching these seniors for a long time and I just hope that there’s a way for them to come back,” Sutton said. “This is worse for the seniors because the juniors will have another chance to play again.”

It was a chance that the senior group was looking forward to after dominating its rivals during last season’s state title run. The Warriors won the Shawnee Regional with a 10-0 victory over Elverado and then a 4-1 victory over Cobden in the championship.

Steeleville then posted a second 10-0 shutout against Gallatin County in the semifinal round of the Goreville Sectional before trouncing the host Blackcats 8-5 in the championship. That advanced the Warriors to the Super-Sectional game against Altamont, where they took down the Indians 11-7 at SIU.

Sutton was informed that the season's beginning had been postponed while he was with his team at practice on March 13. The players have since been playing catch on their own time, Sutton said.