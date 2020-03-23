Steeleville baseball hopes to make another run state title

The Steeleville High School baseball team is just a couple of months removed from playing against Waterloo Gibault in the semifinal of the Class 1A state tournament.
The Warriors lost that game, but managed to cap off their 23-6 season with a third-place state finish with a win over Harvest Christian Academy.
Now with the future on hold, all the Warriors can do is sit and hope there will be a baseball season played this spring. It’s been a difficult reality to accept for head coach John Sutton and his son, Jacob, who is one of four seniors on the Warriors roster this year.
Jacob starts at catcher and has had his father coach him throughout all of high school and grade school. In the meantime, Jacob and John can be found practicing in their batting cages at home with hopes to return to state for another title run.
“It’s been really unfortunate because I’ve been playing with the other three seniors for as long as I can remember and I know we were all really looking forward to playing this year,” Jacob Sutton said. “I’ve learned a lot from those guys and we’ve really come together as a family over the years.”
“It’s been really eye-opening how fast things can change and how quickly baseball can be taken away from you. Hanging out with my teammates was as much fun as it was to play with them.”
On top of making another state title run, Steeleville was looking to notch its fourth-consecutive regional championship behind fellow seniors Dylan Hill, Austin Hagel and Jordan Wilson. The goal for Coach Sutton is plain and simple: He just wants his players to get the chance they deserve in their senior year.
“I’ve been coaching these seniors for a long time and I just hope that there’s a way for them to come back,” Sutton said. “This is worse for the seniors because the juniors will have another chance to play again.”
It was a chance that the senior group was looking forward to after dominating its rivals during last season’s state title run. The Warriors won the Shawnee Regional with a 10-0 victory over Elverado and then a 4-1 victory over Cobden in the championship.
Steeleville then posted a second 10-0 shutout against Gallatin County in the semifinal round of the Goreville Sectional before trouncing the host Blackcats 8-5 in the championship. That advanced the Warriors to the Super-Sectional game against Altamont, where they took down the Indians 11-7 at SIU.
Sutton was informed that the season's beginning had been postponed while he was with his team at practice on March 13. The players have since been playing catch on their own time, Sutton said.
“I told them to still find ways to at least throw a baseball around,” Sutton said. “Whether it’s with a brother or a sister, as long as it’s not in larger groups then it’s OK. The school is able to keep me updated, but I also gather a lot of information from the IHSA website. ”
With schools out until at least April 7, school and park facilities remain off limits to the public. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has announced new social distancing guidelines in an attempt to cut down on future illnesses. The guidelines indicate that it’s safer to refrain from groups larger than 10 people.
618-351-5178