Boys Basketball | Agape Christian blows past Egyptian

ZEIGLER — Too much size and too much talent.

The Agape Christian Knights got off to a rather slow start, but then proceeded to dismantle the Egyptian Pharaohs, 69-36, in third round action of the Zeigler-Royalton Mid-Winter Classic.

Senior forward Nate Kaufman scored all eight of Agape's points in the opening quarter and finished with 27 points for the night. He was 12-of-14 from the field - all deep inside the paint - and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Teammates Isaac Goldman and Ian Etherton also hit double figures for the Knights with 16 and 10 points respectively. Rawley Falmier followed with six. Brooks Falmier accounted for four. Maddox Dillon netted a 3-pointer. James Riffey chipped in two points and Brandon Dixon added a free toss.

Agape Christian led at each quarter break: 8-6, 28-13, and 47-25.

"We went into the game with the idea of utilizing our size advantage, but made too many mistakes on the offensive end early on," said Knights head coach Danny Stevens. "Eventually, we were able to get the ball where it needed to go."

Stevens said Kaufman and Goldman have been the top scorers for their entire career. Goldman has scored over 1,000 points and Kaufman is closing in on 2,000.

"We get about 40 points a game from those two," Stevens added.

With the win, the Knights improve to 18-6 on the season and will play at 2:30 Saturday in the tournament championship against 3-0 Cobden.

Egyptian falls to 3-17 with the loss. It is undetermined who they will play Saturday.

"We just don't have much size this year and that made a difference tonight," said second-year Pharaohs head coach Christian Trexler. "We are also very young. It's going to be a learning process, but we're getting better each game."

Trexler added that Fanelle Woodson Jr. missed the game with an ankle injury and Landon Thompson was slowed by an ankle injury, as well.

Top scorer Thursday for the Pharaohs was freshman guard Zion Stoner with 19 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. Cassius Woodson, another freshman, added seven.

Whereas Kaufman carried the Knights in the first quarter, it was Goldman taking charge in the second period. He scored 11 points in the period, which included a 3-pointer, three conventional field goals and two free throws.

The Knights continued to build on their sizeable lead in the third quarter to put the game on ice. Both Kaufman and Goldman rammed home dunks to delight their fans.